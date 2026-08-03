Lindsay Czarniak Reveals the GAME DAY MURDERS Case That Hit Closest to Home

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Lindsay Czarniak stopped by TODAY to discuss her new true crime series Game Day Murders, which investigates high-profile murder cases connected to the world of sports. During the appearance, the Emmy Award-winning sports broadcaster also spoke about working with executive producer Shaquille O'Neal and revealed which case in the series hit closest to home for her personally.

Czarniak hosts the six-episode ID Network series, which examines murder cases tied to sports and their impact on athletes, families and communities. The series premiered in July, with its opening episode revisiting the 2003 disappearance and murder of Baylor University basketball player Patrick Dennehy, according to prior BroadwayWorld coverage. Czarniak, who is married to fellow broadcaster Craig Melvin, has also discussed the project on Melvin's podcast Glass Half Full.

Czarniak's TODAY appearance adds to a run of press for Game Day Murders, following her earlier discussion with Melvin about turning down her dream job and launching the series. The show is also available to stream on Max.

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