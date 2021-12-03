Marc Shaiman to Write the Score For Billy Eichner's BROS

Marc Shaiman will write the score for Billy Eichner's upcoming gay rom-com Bros, set to debut in 2022, the Hollywood Reporter has revealed.

The new film, featuring an all LGBTQIA+ cast, recently added Harvey Fierstein and SNL star Bowen Yang to the cast. Previously announced for the film are Jim Rash, Eve Lindley, D'Lo Srijaerajah, Peter Kim, Justin Covington, Dot-Marie Jones and Becca Blackwell.

The film is the first romantic comedy from a major studio about two gay men maybe, possibly, probably, stumbling towards love. Maybe. They're both very busy.

From the ferocious comic mind of Billy Eichner (Billy on the Street, 2019's The Lion King, Difficult People, Impeachment: AMERICAN CRIME Story) and the hitmaking brilliance of filmmakers Nicholas Stoller (the Neighbors films, Forgetting Sarah Marshall) and Judd Apatow (The KING of Staten Island, Trainwreck, The Big Sick), comes Bros, a smart, swoony and heartfelt comedy about finding sex, love and romance amidst the madness.

Starring Billy Eichner, the first openly gay man to co-write and star in his own major studio film, Bros is directed by Nicholas Stoller from his screenplay with Eichner. The film is produced by Judd Apatow, Stoller and Joshua Church (co-producer Trainwreck, Step Brothers). The film is executive produced by Eichner.

Marc Shaiman is a composer/lyricist/arranger/performer working in films, television, musical theater and recordings. He has won several honors, including a Tony, an Emmy, a Grammy, plus seven Oscar nominations.

For "Mary Poppins Returns" he was nominated for two Oscars, a BAFTA, a Golden Globe and a Grammy. His other Oscar nominations have been for "Sleepless In Seattle", "Patch Adams", "The First Wives Club", "The American President" and "South Park-Bigger, Longer & Uncut".

Other film credits include "Beaches", "When Harry Met Sally", "City Slickers", "The Addams Family", "Sister Act", "A Few Good Men", "Hocus Pocus", "The Bucket List" and "Hairspray". He and Mariah Carey were nominated for a Golden Globe for their title song for the animated film "The Star".

For Broadway, he and co-lyricist Scott Wittman have written "Hairspray" (Tony & Grammy Awards), "Martin Short: Fame Becomes Me", "Catch Me If You Can" (Tony nom), "Charlie & The Chocolate Factory" and they are currently writing a new musical version of "Some Like It Hot, coming to Broadway in 2022.

Television credits include "Saturday Night Live" (Emmy and Golden Globe nom), "Smash" (Emmy & Golden Globe nom), The Oscars with Billy Crystal (Emmy Award), Bette Midler (final guest with Johnny Carson) and countless appearances with Neil Patrick Harris, Nathan Lane, Jennifer Hudson, Jack Black & Will Ferrell, among others.

He has produced/arranged recordings and performances for Bette Midler, Harry Connick Jr., Peter Allen, Eric Clapton, Diane Keaton, Patti LuPone, Steve Martin, Barbra Streisand, Robin Williams and many more. His online opus "Prop 8 - The Musical" was a Webbie Award winner.

Recent projects include "Rogers The Musical" for Marvel/Disney+'s Hawkeye.