MURDOCH MYSTERIES Returns April 2 on Acorn TV

Crank up the virtual time machine to the late 19th century in Toronto with the methodical and dashing Detective William Murdoch (Yannick Bisson) in the new season of the internationally-renowned period drama MURDOCH MYSTERIES as he and his crack team solve new cases using radical forensic techniques and other new innovations like fingerprinting, ultraviolet lighting and trace evidence to solve gruesome murders. MURDOCH MYSTERIES Season 14 will stream on Acorn TV starting Friday, April 2, debuting with six episodes then continuing weekly on Mondays starting April 5 through May 3. All previous seasons of the series are also available on Acorn TV, North America's leading streaming service devoted to British and international television.

Set in the late 1890s and early 1900s, this top-rated series produced in Canada continues to explore the personal and professional developments in the lives of Detective William Murdoch, Dr. Julia Ogden (Hélène Joy), Inspector Thomas Brackenreid (Thomas Craig), Constables George Crabtree (Jonny Harris) and Henry Higgins-Newsome (Lachlan Murdoch), and Detective Llewelyn Watts (Daniel Maslany) as they tackle Toronto's toughest mysteries, from the serious and historic to the comical and unusual. Inspired by Maureen Jennings' novels, MURDOCH MYSTERIES has garnered 45 Gemini® and Canadian Screen Award nominations from the Academy of Canadian Cinema & Television during its run, and Yannick Bisson won Canadian Screen Award's "Fan's Choice Award."

As season 14 begins, Detective Murdoch continues his inventive detective work with Ogden's unflinching support even after an investigation leads him to a family member that he never knew about. Brackenreid and Margaret's marriage, now on the mend, is tested once more, and Crabtree's relationship with Effie Newsome is threatened by a potentially volatile interloper. Family relations also loom large for Higgins now that Ruth is pregnant. Unfortunately, Watts' secret love affair faces dangerous scrutiny, while Violet Hart's now public liaison with a wealthy playboy causes social outrage. Season 14 will feature 11 episodes.

Murdoch Mysteries is developed and produced by Shaftesbury, in association with CBC, ITV STUDIOS Global Entertainment and UKTV, and with the participation of the Canada Media Fund, IPF's COGECO Television Production Fund, the Canadian Film or Video Production Tax Credit, and the Ontario Film and Television Tax Credit. Shaftesbury Sales Company and ITV STUDIOS Global Entertainment hold worldwide distribution rights for the series. MURDOCH MYSTERIES is filmed in Toronto and Southern Ontario.