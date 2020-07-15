MUBI Announces The Release Of Xavier Dolan's MATTHIAS & MAXIME

The global curated streaming service MUBI has announced it will exclusively release the hotly anticipated new film from multi-prize-winning filmmaker Xavier Dolan, MATTHIAS & MAXIME, on August 28, 2020 across the US, UK, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Latin America (excluding Mexico), and India.

MATTHIAS & MAXIME is the latest feature from writer-director Dolan (Laurence Anyways, Tom at the Farm, Mommy), the Canadian wunderkid whose directorial debut I Killed My Mother premiered at Cannes when the actor/director was just 20.



Receiving its premiere in Competition at the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, MATTHIAS & MAXIME is a quietly understated coming-of-age story as two long-time friends grapple with their sexualities.



Two childhood best friends are asked to share a kiss for the purposes of a student short film. Soon, a lingering doubt sets in, confronting both of them with their preferences, threatening the brotherhood of their social circle, and, eventually, changing their lives.



The film stars Gabriel D'Almeida Freitas (Hubert et Fanny) and Harris Dickinson (Beach Rats) as well as Dolan's regular collaborator Anne Dorval (Mommy, 14 Days, 12 Nights), Pier-Luc Funk (Flashwood), and Dolan himself. It will be available exclusively on MUBI starting August 28, 2020.

