MTV Video Music Awards Announce Pre-Show Performers

Kim Petras, Swedish House Mafia and Polo G are set to perform during the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards Pre-Show 2021 airing LIVE on Sunday, September 12 at 6:30PM ET/PT on MTV. Hosted by Nessa Diab and Jamila Mustafa, the 90-minute event will feature coverage from music superstar Tinashe who is stepping in as the special, celebrity correspondent.

Fans can also watch the 2021 VMAs Pre-Show on Twitter @MTV starting at 6:15pm ET, which will feature additional digital exclusive breaks - including retrospective red carpet fashion, jaw-dropping celebrity stage moments from VMA's past , and celebratory reviews of today's biggest performers and nominees.

Kim Petras is set to take over the VMAs pre-show with an electrifying television debut performance of "Future Starts Now". Superstar trio Swedish House Mafia will make their highly-anticipated debut with a performance medley of "Lifetime" & "It Gets Better". Rapper Polo G present the debut performance of his #1 hit song "Rapstar". This is the first-time nominee is up for two awards, including "Best New Artist."

Beginning tomorrow, Saturday, September 4, fans can vote for "Group Of The Year" In a bracket-style voting on MTV's Instagram Story. Nominees include: BLACKPINK, BTS, CNCO, Foo Fighters, Jonas Brothers, Maroon 5, Silk Sonic, and twenty one pilots.

Starting Tuesday, September 7, fans can vote for the "Song Of Summer" in a bracket-style voting on MTV's Instagram Story. Nominees include: Billie Eilish "Happier Than Ever", BTS "Butter", Camila Cabello "Don't Go Yet", DJ Khaled ft. Lil Baby & Lil Durk "Every Chance I Get", Doja Cat "Need To Know", Dua Lipa "Levitating", Ed SHeeran "Bad Habits", Giveon "HEARTBREAK ANNIVERSARY", Justin Bieber ft. Daniel Caesar & Giveon "Peaches", The Kid LAROI with Justin Bieber "Stay", Lil Nas X ft. Jack Harlow "Industry Baby", Lizzo ft. Cardi B "Rumors", Megan Thee Stallion "Thot s", Normani ft. Cardi B "Wild Side", Olivia Rodrigo "good 4 u", and Shawn Mendes & Tainy "Summer Of Love".

The 2021 "VMAs," hosted by entertainment megastar Doja Cat, will air LIVE on Sunday, September 12 at 8PM ET/PT on MTV.