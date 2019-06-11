MTV Renews FLORIBAMA SHORE for a Third Season

Jun. 11, 2019  
Following another successful run, MTV has renewed its hit series "Floribama Shore" for a third season. Audience's favorite southerners will reunite and head to St. Petersburg, FL, bringing the drama, the romance, the friendship and fun along with them for the hottest time yet. MTV is targeting a fall premiere.

After a dramatic wrap up in Panama City Beach last season, season three reunites original castmates, Jeremiah Buoni, Codi Butts, Kortni Gilson, Aimee Hall, Kirk Medas, Nilsa Prowant, Candace Rice and Gus Smyrnios and the gloves are off. From hookups and breakups to laughs and tears, they've been through it all together. Now, in a new city, there are fresh stories to tell as the crew parties it up and puts real life on hold for another summer.

495 Productions Founder & CEO SallyAnn Salsano and Drew Tappon serve as Executive Producers for "Floribama Shore." Nina L. Diaz and Jackie French serve as Executive producers for MTV.



