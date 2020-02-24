MONSTER GARAGE Starring Jesse James Returns to Discovery Channel in 2020

Fourteen years after the final Monster Machine was built, Jesse James is returning to Discovery Channel in a brand-new season of MONSTER GARAGE, produced by Original Productions. The Austin, TX resident and founder of West Coast Choppers is back with an upgraded garage, cutting-edge technology and a renewed passion for creating some of most mind-blowing vehicles to ever drive across television screens. Monster Garage will premiere later this year on Discovery Channel.

In the years since Monster Garage ended, James has traveled the world, expanding his skill set along the way. His passion for pushing the boundaries in metal-working took him to Israel where he apprenticed with Uri Hofi, considered one of the world's most accomplished blacksmiths. Now, James is back to continue his legacy and inspire a new generation of builders. With a focus on elevating mechanical and automotive vision in the shop, James is once again looking to accomplish the impossible and will be working with some of the most talented craftsmen and women in the country.

"Jesse James is ONE OF A KIND - his builds are incredible; challenging on all fronts, but more than worth it in the end. He is bringing back Monster Garage to his Discovery home after 14 years with even more tricks up his sleeve. We are so looking forward to spotlighting his extraordinary talents on Motor Mondays," said Nancy Daniels, Chief Brand Officer, Discovery & Factual.

"It's crazy to think my relationship with Discovery Channel started exactly 20 years ago. After all this time I'm still excited to step into the Monster Garage," said Jesse James. "Excited to work hard and push the limits again. Showing people what you can do with teamwork, skills, and a refusal to quit."

"Monster Garage is the ultimate heritage brand at OP," said Jeff Hasler, President of Original Productions. "We're absolutely thrilled to be bringing this iconic series back to Discovery that celebrates creativity, engineering, mechanical abilities and sheer brilliance found in the garage."

With new expertise in forging and blacksmithing, Jesse James is more talented than ever. He's ready to break all the rules when it comes to custom builds. Jesse James is back... and he's just getting started.

In addition to watching the series on Discovery, viewers can check out new episodes each week by downloading the Discovery GO app.

MONSTER GARAGE is produced for Discovery Channel by Fremantle's Original Productions. For Original Productions, Jeff Hasler, Brian Lovett, Ernie Avila and Sam Wasserman are executive producers. For Discovery Channel, Kyle Wheeler and Gretchen Morning are executive producers and Ethan Galvin is producer. Jesse James also serves as executive producer.





