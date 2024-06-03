MONKEY MAN Coming to Streaming This Month

The Dev Patel film will make its streaming debut exclusively on Peacock beginning June 14th.
Relive the epic action when MONKEY MAN becomes available to own with brand-new bonus content on Digital June 11, 2024 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD June 25, 2024 from Monkeypaw Productions and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. MONKEY MAN cuts into the world of gritty and stylized hand-to-hand combat with a fresh take on the genre, bearing the birth of a new action star. Experience more excitement when you own the Collector's Edition, which has over 55 minutes of all-new bonus features, including an alternate opening, alternate ending, deleted scenes, behind the scenes featurettes and more!
Plus, continue to fuel the adrenaline when MONKEY MAN makes its streaming debut exclusively on Peacock beginning June 14th.
From Oscar® winning Producer Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us, Nope) comes Oscar® nominee Dev Patel’s (Slumdog Millionaire, Lion) astonishing tour-de-force directorial debut, inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage. Patel stars as a man with no name, scarred by a brutal childhood, who ekes out a meager living in underground fighting rings. But when he finds a way to RISE UP and infiltrate his city’s corrupt elite, he kicks off an explosive campaign for retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him as a boy. Channeling the rage of the poor and powerless, an unexpected hero emerges in this fight-filled action epic.
MONKEY MAN is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World). Dev Patel stars alongside Sharlto Copley (Hardcore Henry, District 9), Sobhita Dhulipala (Major, “The Night Manager”), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai, Gangs of Wasseypur), Sikandar Kher (“24: India,” “Sense8”), and Pitobash Tripathi (Million Dollar Arm, Shor in the City).
