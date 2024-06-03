MONKEY MAN Coming to Streaming This Month

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Relive the epic action when MONKEY MAN becomes available to own with brand-new bonus content on Digital June 11, 2024 and on 4K UHD, Blu-ray and DVD June 25, 2024 from Monkeypaw Productions and Universal Pictures Home Entertainment. MONKEY MAN cuts into the world of gritty and stylized hand-to-hand combat with a fresh take on the genre, bearing the birth of a new action star. Experience more excitement when you own the Collector's Edition, which has over 55 minutes of all-new bonus features, including an alternate opening, alternate ending, deleted scenes, behind the scenes featurettes and more!



Plus, continue to fuel the adrenaline when MONKEY MAN makes its streaming debut exclusively on Peacock beginning June 14th.



From Oscar® winning Producer Jordan Peele (Get Out, Us, Nope) comes Oscar® nominee Dev Patel’s (Slumdog Millionaire, Lion) astonishing tour-de-force directorial debut, inspired by the legend of Hanuman, an icon embodying strength and courage. Patel stars as a man with no name, scarred by a brutal childhood, who ekes out a meager living in underground fighting rings. But when he finds a way to RISE UP and infiltrate his city’s corrupt elite, he kicks off an explosive campaign for retribution to settle the score with the men who took everything from him as a boy. Channeling the rage of the poor and powerless, an unexpected hero emerges in this fight-filled action epic.



MONKEY MAN is directed by Dev Patel from his original story and his screenplay with Paul Angunawela and John Collee (Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World). Dev Patel stars alongside Sharlto Copley (Hardcore Henry, District 9), Sobhita Dhulipala (Major, “The Night Manager”), Vipin Sharma (Hotel Mumbai, Gangs of Wasseypur), Sikandar Kher (“24: India,” “Sense8”), and Pitobash Tripathi (Million Dollar Arm, Shor in the City).

EXCLUSIVE BONUS FEATURES:

ALTERNATE OPENING

ALTERNATE ENDING

DELETED/EXTENDED SCENES True Shakti Mother’s Death Training Montage Lucky Kid Alphonso Death Post Credit Button

A LABOR OF LOVE - First-time director Dev Patel shares how this project came about as well as some of the obstacles he and his crew faced along the way. Cast and cre­w highlight Patel’s unique scope of skills and contributions to the film as well as partnering with Monkeypaw.

MONKEY MAN OF ACTION - In MONKEY MAN, Dev Patel transforms from underdog to hero, establishing a style of action that is uniquely his own. This piece goes behind the scenes into Patel's stunt and fight training, taking a closer look at how the movement in these scenes was captured.

FATEFUL ENCOUNTERS - Throughout our hero’s journey, Kid comes face to face with many individuals. Some embody good and others evil, but each encounter shapes Kid’s actions. Cast discuss their characters and what drew them into the light, or darkness, that their roles required.

ROOTS EXPOSED - MONKEY MAN explores the story of a beloved folktale and its place in our modern world. Writer, director, producer, and star of the film, Dev Patel, shares his passion for bringing this story along with the representation of his culture to life.

FEATURE COMMENTARY with Director/Actor/Writer/Producer Dev Patel, Producers Jomon Thomas and Sam Sahni, and Co-Producer Raghuvir Joshi

STREAMING ON PEACOCK:

MONKEY MAN EXTENDED PREVIEW – Early access to an extended preview of the film streaming on Peacock.

ADDITIONAL MONKEYPAW FILMS ON PEACOCK – Stream Jordan Peele’s Oscar® winning film Get Out exclusively on Peacock.

UNIVERSAL FILMS - Universal’s biggest films of the year stream first on Peacock, shortly after their theatrical debuts. Subscribers get access to award-winning films and blockbuster favorites from Universal, Blumhouse, Illumination, DreamWorks Animation and more.

