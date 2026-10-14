MAXIMUM PLEASURE GUARANTEED Renewed for Season Two at Apple TV

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

Apple TV has announced a season two renewal for its darkly comedic thriller 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed.' From creator and showrunner David J. Rosen and starring Emmy Award winner Tatiana Maslany and Jake Johnson, the Rotten Tomatoes' Certified Fresh rated series has been hailed as 'an utterly delicious thriller,' and 'sharply written, consistently funny and packed with enough twists to keep viewers guessing,' with 'a brilliant central performance from Tatiana Maslany.'

'We are delighted to continue the story of MPG and deeply grateful to Apple and our incredible cast and crew. This is all pretty amazing for a show whose title came from a spam email,' said creator and showrunner David J. Rosen.

'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed' follows newly divorced mom Paula (Maslany) as she falls down a dangerous rabbit hole of blackmail, murder and youth soccer. Convinced she witnessed a crime — while simultaneously struggling through a custody battle and an identity crisis — Paula begins her own investigation, one that could unravel a greater conspiracy while also holding the keys to rebuilding her family and sense of self.

In addition to Maslany and Johnson, the ensemble cast is led by Murray Bartlett, Dolly De Leon, Brandon Flynn, Jessy Hodges, Jon Michael Hill, Charlie Hall, Kiarra Hamagami Goldberg and Nola Wallace.

Hailing from Apple Studios and Counterpart Studios, the series is written and executive produced by creator and showrunner Rosen, and directed and executive produced by David Gordon Green. The series is also developed and executive produced by Simon Kinberg and Audrey Chon, and Bard Dorros for Anonymous Content.

The complete first season of 'Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed' is now streaming globally on Apple TV.

About Apple TV

Apple TV offers premium, compelling drama and comedy series, feature films, groundbreaking documentaries, and kids and family entertainment, and is available to watch across all of a user's favorite screens. After its launch on November 1, 2019, Apple TV became the first all-original streaming service to launch around the world, and has premiered more original hits and received more award recognitions faster than any other streaming service in its debut. To date, Apple Original films, documentaries and series have been honored with 919 wins and 3,841 award nominations and counting, including multi-Emmy Award-winning and history-making comedies 'Widow's Bay,' 'The Studio' and 'Ted Lasso,' global cultural phenomenon 'Severance,' Apple's most-viewed drama 'Pluribus,' Academy Award Best Picture winner 'CODA' and Academy Award winner 'F1,' the highest-grossing sports feature of all time.

Apple TV is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV 4K, Apple Vision Pro, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $14.99 per month with a seven-day free trial for new subscribers. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Mac can enjoy three months of Apple TV for free.*

For more information, visit apple.com/tvpr and see the full list of supported devices.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 17 Days 08 Hrs 29 Min 08 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Need more TV Theatre News in your life?

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me