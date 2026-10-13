Television Academy Foundation to Present 2026 Media Educators Conference

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Television Academy Foundation has announced that registration is open for its 2026 Media Educators Conference, to be held Oct. 21-23 at the Television Academy Foundation in North Hollywood, California. The Foundation also named 18 professors from across the country who will receive Alex Trebek Legacy Fellowships to attend the three-day event.

The annual Media Educators Conference, open to college and university media arts educators nationwide, aims to bridge the gap between academia and the television industry, ensuring that attending educators are well-equipped to teach the next generation of media professionals. Faculty attendees receive a one-year complimentary academic membership to the Television Academy. The conference price is $350 per person. To register visit TelevisionAcademy.com/mec/register. Registration closes Oct. 14, 2026.

Since 2021, the Foundation has offered Alex Trebek Legacy Fellowships — established by the Harry & Judy Friedman Family Foundation in honor of the late television icon and Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek — providing financial support for educators from community colleges and minority-serving institutions to attend the conference.

2026 Alex Trebek Legacy Fellows

Danyelle Greene (Florida Atlantic University)

L. David Hansen (Madison Area Technical College)

Randy Yohe (Marshall University)

Dan Johnson, Jr. (Paine College)

Sherita Stanley (Prairie View A&M University)

Dante Mozie (South Carolina State University)

Darrell Roberson (Southern University and A&M College)

Duane Prefume (University of Houston)

Darius Dawson (University of Colorado Boulder)

Rob Eckard (University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire)

Kent Kay (College of the Desert)

Bobby Chastain (Purdue University)

Christopher Karadjov (California State University, Long Beach)

Nancy Wang Yuen (Crafton Hills College)

Cole Quirk (De Anza College)

Tracie Lewis (El Camino College)

Jennifer Vaughn (Los Angeles City College)

Idit Dvir (Howard University)

The three-day conference will kick off with opening remarks from Television Academy Foundation Executive Director Anne Vasquez and feature informative media industry panels on a variety of topics including:

Conference Sessions

The State of the Industry with the Los Angeles Times entertainment business reporter Samantha Masunaga, The Wrap TV editor Jose Alejandro Bastidas, The Hollywood Reporter senior entertainment writer David Canfield, and Variety senior entertainment writer Angelique Jackson, with emmy magazine senior editor Stephan Horbelt moderating.

A Showrunner's Playbook featuring a roundtable of today's top showrunners, including Eva Anderson (Margo's Got Money Troubles), Jason Keller (Stick) and David Rosen (Maximum Pleasure Guaranteed).

Emerging Technology & Storytelling with Jim Geduldick, VFX & Virtual Production Supervisor and Co-Founder Creators Coalition on AI, and Christina Lee Storm, head of AI Narrative Studio at Secret Level.

The Rise of Vertical Production with director Danny Farber (Swipe to Forever); screenwriter Shamikah Martinez; and showrunner/executive producer, co-founder Fumero Films Adriana Santos.

'The Power of TV: Creating with Care' with Karin Slaughter, author, creator and showrunner of the upcoming Peacock series The Good Daughter; Steph Green, director and executive producer of the The Good Daughter; Jennifer Simmons Kaleba, vice president of communications at RAINN; and Renee Davidson, vice president of communications at Brady: United Against Gun Violence.

Masterclass in Episodic Directing with director Rachel Raimist (Elsbeth, Bel Air; The Spiderwick Chronicles; Queen Sugar).

An exclusive look at the new Get in the Game class curriculum at California State University, Los Angeles, with former Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune executive producer Harry Friedman; Sean Loughlin, executive vice president of unscripted development at Endemol Shine; Kristiina Hackel, director of academic innovation and strategic partnerships for the College of Arts & Letters, California State University, Los Angeles; Mily Cunningham, television and digital media producer (Date on a Plate); and moderator Bob Boden, executive producer, Funny You Should Ask.

From Classroom to Festival: A Legal Framework for Student Filmmakers with producer/business affairs executive Steve Fisch and senior entertainment attorney at NBCUniversal Sharon Glancz.

Building Momentum: Launching a Career in Entertainment with Emily Dillard, producer/senior project coordinator, Walt Disney Imagineering; Nicola Rinciari, director/Previs lead, Warner Bros. Animation; Karen Zipor, director/producer; and Madison Anglin, visual media composer.

The Interviews: Unlock the Ultimate Curriculum Tool with Jenni Matz, director of The Interviews online archive. This website houses the Foundation's curated and searchable archive of over 3,000 hours of uncensored interviews with icons from television's earliest days to current stars and visionaries. Learn how educators, authors, historians and producers across the country are using the television archive to enhance curriculum, support research and develop new projects.

'This conference offers educators a rare opportunity to connect directly with some of the most accomplished professionals working in television and entertainment media today,' said Tina Perry, chair of the Television Academy Foundation. 'Educators gain firsthand access to the people shaping the industry, providing valuable insights, real-world perspectives and professional connections they can bring back to their classrooms. We're proud to honor the 2026 Alex Trebek Fellows for their dedication to education and the lasting impact they're making on future media professionals.'

Sponsors for the 2026 Media Educators Conference include the Harry & Judy Friedman Family Foundation, Los Angeles Times, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Entertainment and The Wrap.

About the Television Academy Foundation

Established in 1959 as the charitable arm of the Television Academy, the Television Academy Foundation is dedicated to preserving the legacy of television while educating and inspiring those who will shape its future. Through renowned educational and outreach programs, such as The Interviews: An Oral History of Television Project, Access: Behind the Screens, College Television Awards, Student Internship Program, and the Media Educators Conference, the Foundation seeks to widen the circle of voices the industry represents and to create more opportunity for television to reflect all of society. For more information on the Foundation, visit TelevisionAcademy.com/Foundation.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 18 Days 14 Hrs 31 Min 54 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me