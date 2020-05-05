MASTERS OF ILLUSION Returns to The CW on May 15

MASTERS OF ILLUSION, produced by Associated Television International and hosted by Dean Cain, will return for a seventh anniversary season on The CW with two 30-minute episodes airing back to back on Friday, May 15, 2020 at 8:00 p.m./7:00 p.m. Central. MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by 45 acts, including 46 diverse national and international cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers, 10 of which are women.



In addition, MASTERS OF ILLUSION - IMPOSSIBLE ESCAPES will be airing on Friday, May 8, 2020 at 8:00 p.m./7:00 p.m. Central on The CW, and following the Season Seven Premiere episodes of MASTERS OF ILLUSION on Friday night, May 15th, an Encore Performance of MASTERS OF ILLUSION 21st Anniversary Show will air at 9:00 p.m./8:00 p.m. Central on The CW.



This week's episodes will include:

SEASON PREMIERE:

MASTERS OF ILLUSION

"Quick Changes, The Bird King, and Very Sharp Objects" - (8:00-8:30 p.m. ET)

(Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

ALL TIED UP - Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Jeki Yoo & Ellie (Quick Change Artists), Dan Sperry (Card Stab), Trigg Watson (Cleaning Cell Phone), Josephine Lee (Tied Up), Håkan Berg (The King of Birds) and Hans Klok (Flaming Spiker). (#701) Original airdate 5/15/20.





MASTERS OF ILLUSION

"The Sphere of Fog, Crossbows, and More Ed Alonzo" - (8:30-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

THOR'S HAMMER - Hosted by Dean Cain, MASTERS OF ILLUSION features amazing magic performed by cutting-edge illusionists, escape artists and performers displaying skills ranging from perplexing interactive mind magic to hilarious comedy routines - all in front of a studio audience. Magicians featured in this episode include: Tommy Wind (Helicopter Appearance), Louie Foxx (Animal Bag),

Alexandra Duvivier (Safety Pins), Ben Blaque (Crossbow Medley - Balloon), Ed Alonzo (Thor's Hammer) and Jason Bishop (Fog Sphere). (#702). Original Airdate 5/15/20.



Dean Cain is set to return as host of MASTERS OF ILLUSION. Most recently he was seen on The CW series "Supergirl" and "The Christmas Caroler Challenge." Dean Cain has collaborated with Montel Williams on several projects, including executive producing the documentary films "Hate Among Us" and "Architects of Denial." Cain's recent film credits include "A Child of the King" and "Gosnell." His breakthrough performance as an actor was in the dual roles of Superman/Clark Kent in the television series "Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman."



Award-winning magicians appearing in Season Seven of MASTERS OF ILLUSION include:

Alexandra Duvivier (Paris, France) https://www.doublefond.com/, Instagram: .@alexandraduvivieroff

Alex Geiser (Las Vegas, NV) http://www.myfavoritemagian.com, Instagram: .@alexgeisermagic

Alex Ramon (San Francisco, CA) https://www.alexramonmagic.com/, https://www.facebook.com/Alex-Ramon-67125254740/, Twitter: .@alexramonmagic, https://www.instagram.com/alexramon/

Angela Funovits (Cleveland, OH) https://AngelaFunovits.com, Twitter: .@AngelaFunovits, Instagram: ,@angelafunovitsmd

Anna DeGuzman (Los Angeles, CA) Instagram: .@annadeguzman, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/itsAnnaD/

Ben Blaque (Springfield, MO) https://www.benblaque.net/, Instagram: .@benblaque, https://www.facebook.com/benblaquemagic

Chipper Lowell (Los Angeles, CA) https://www.chipper.tv/, www.thechipperexperience.com, Instagram: .@chipperlowell

Chris Funk (The Wonderist) (British Columbia) www.chrisfunkmagic.com, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: .@chrisfunkmagic

Dan Sperry (The Anti-Conjurer) (Las Vegas, CA) http://dansperry.com, Instagram and Twitter: .@dansperry, Facebook: .@daysperryofficial

Douglas "Lefty" Leferovich (Las Vegas, NV) https://douglasleferovich.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/DouglasLeftyLeferovich/, YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/douglasleferovich

Ed Alonzo (The Misfit of Magic) (Los Angeles, CA) www.edalonzo.com, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: .@edalonzomagic

Eric Eaton (Longview, TX) https://the-magic-of-eric-eaton.onuniverse.com/, Instagram and Facebook: .@themagicofericeaton

Eric Jones (Philadelphia, PA) www.ericjonesmagic.com, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: .@ericjonesmagic

Håkan Berg (The King of the Birds) (Sweden) https://www.hakanberg.com/english/, Instagram: .@hakenbermagic, Facebook: .@hakanberg

Hans Klok (The World's Fastest Illusionist) (Las Vegas, NV) https://hansklok.com/, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: .@hansklokvegas

Jarrett & Raja (Jarrett Parker and Raja Rahman from Las Vegas, NV) www.jarrettandraja.com, .@jarrettandraja

Jason Bishop (Philadelphia, PA) http://TheJasonBishopShow.com, Facebook:

https://www.facebook.com/Jason-Bishop-Illusionist-405357338905/, Twitter: .@jasonbishop

Jay Jay (Los Angeles, CA) (Pickpocket) https://www.jayjaypickpocket.com/, Instagram: .@jayjaypickpocket

Jeki Yoo (Las Vegas, NV) https://www.jekiyoo.com/, Instagram: .@jekiyoo, Facebook: .@jekiyoomagic

Jeki Yoo & Ellie (Las Vegas, NV) https://www.jekiyoo.com/, Instagram and Facebook: .@elliejeki

Josephine Lee (London, England) https://www.josephinelee.co.uk/, Instagram and Facebook: .@josephineleeofficial

Joshua Jay (New York, NY) www.joshuajay.com, Instagram and Facebook: .@joshuajaymagician, Twitter: .@joshuajaymagic

Juliana Fay (Branson, MO) https://intriguetheater.com/, https://intriguejournal.com and https://www.julianafay.com, Instagram: .@julianafay.intrigue and .@intrigue.theater, Facebook: .@IntrigueTheater and .@IntrigueJournal

Kent Axell (Las Vegas, NV) https://www.kentaxell.com/, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: .@kentaxell

Krysten Lambert (Los Angeles, CA) https://www.krystynlambert.com/, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: .@KrystenLambert

Kyle Marlett (Las Vegas, NV) https://www.kylemarlett.tv/, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: .@kylemarlett

Leon Etienne (Utica, NY) (America's Rock Illusionst) https://www.magicrocks.com/, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: .@magicrocksshow

Louie Foxx (Seattle, WA) https://louiefoxx.com, Instagram and Twitter: .@louiefoxx, Facebook: .@LouieFoxxShow

Michael Laslo (Seattle, WA) http://www.matthewlaslo.com/, Instagram: .@matthew_laslo, Facebook: .@MatthewLasloMagic

Michael Turco (Wayne, NJ) http://turcomagic.com/, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter: .@michaelturco

Murray SawChuck (Las Vegas, NV) https://murraymagic.com/, Instagram: .@murraysawchuck and .@magicmurry, Facebook: .@MagicWithMurray, Twitter: .@MurraySawChuck, YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/magicmurray

My Uyên (Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam) https://www.facebook.com/uyen.ngo.79

Naathan Phan (Los Angeles, CA) www.magicasianman.com, Instagram and Facebook: .@magicasianman, Twitter: .@naathanphan

Nick Dopuch (Los Angeles, CA) http://www.nicklewin.com/, Instagram: .@nicklewin, https://www.lewinenterprises.com/, Twitter: .@lewinenterprises

Paige Thompson (Chicago, IL) https://www.paigesmagic.com/, Instagram: .@paigesmagic, Facebook: .@paigemagician

Richard Turner (Universal City, TX) https://richardturner52.com/, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RichardTurner52, YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/AsaT52

Shaun Jay (Raleigh, NC) http://shaunjaymagic.com/, Instagram and Twitter: .@shaunjaymagic, Facebook: .@shaunjaymagicofficial, YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/shaunjaymagic

Shoot Ogawa (Los Angeles, CA) http://www.holyshoot.com, Instagram and Twitter: .@shootogawa, Facebook: .@shootogawamagic

Simon Coronel (Australia) https://www.simoncoronel.com/, Instagram and Facebook and Twitter: .@ThingsBySimon

The Sacred Riana (Jakarta, Indonesia) www.scarlettentertainment.com, Instagram: .@rianariani and .@scarlettentertainment, Facebook and Twitter: .@ScarlettEnt

Titou (Baptiste Molard) (Las Vegas, NV) http://titoumagic.com, Instagram and Facebook: .@titoumagician, Twitter: .@MagicianTitou

Tommy Wind (Las Vegas, NV) www.tommywindmagic.com, https://tommywindvegas.com/, Instagram and Facebook: .@tommywindmagic, Twitter: .@tommywind

Trigg Watson (Los Angeles, CA) www.triggmagic.com, Instagram: .@triggwatson, Facebook: .@TRIGGwatson, Twitter: .@TriggWatson

Xavier Mortimer (Las Vegas, NV) https://xaviermortimer.com/, Instagram and Twitter: .@xaviermortimer, Facebook: .@xaviermortimervegas, YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCG9IkxZWMiufFkXT2IE34Qw



MASTERS OF ILLUSION is produced by Associated Television International (ATI) with returning Executive Producers David McKenzie, David Martin, Gay Blackstone, and Al Schwartz, along with Co-Executive Producer Jim Romanovich. ATI is an Emmy Award-winning company that has been the world's largest producer of magic for both stage and screen for over three decades. ATI's television series, specials and feature films have aired on all U.S. broadcast networks, major cable channels and with television partners all over the world. Current series in production include: "Christmas Caroler Challenge," "World Funniest Animals," "The Hollywood Christmas Parade," "Masters of Illusion," and the Emmy Award-nominated "Laura McKenzie's Traveler." ATI has also been Emmy Award-nominated for its various television specials and series. For more information, please visit www.associatedtelevision.com





