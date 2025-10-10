MASTERCHEF Renewed for Seasons 16 and 17 at FOX

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



FOX has ordered a two-season pickup for the cooking competition series, MasterChef, which will continue with Seasons 16 and 17. Award-winning chef and executive producer Gordon Ramsay will return as a host and judge, alongside restaurateur Joe Bastianich and chef and entrepreneur Tiffany Derry.

MasterChef will welcome a fresh batch of home cooks to vie for the chance to win $250,000, the MasterChef trophy and the title of America’s next MasterChef. The show is now casting for talented home cooks from all types of backgrounds and with a range of cooking styles. For more information, eligibility rules and other terms and conditions, please visit here.

“MasterChef remains a standout series for FOX, drawing its dedicated fanbase back season after season to witness amateur cooks transform into culinary masters,” said Yasmin Rawji, Executive Vice President Unscripted, Fox Entertainment. “Gordon Ramsay, Joe Bastianich and Tiffany Derry provide culinary expertise, mentorship and heart and we can’t wait to see what they, as well as our partners at Endemol Shine North America, have in store for Seasons 16 and 17 of MasterChef.”

MasterChef ranked as Summer’s #1 Cooking Series among A18-49 and was FOX’s most-watched summer show of 2025 with an average of 3.5 million Total Multiplatform Viewers.

Represented internationally by Banijay Entertainment, MasterChef, based on a format created by Franc Roddam, is produced by Endemol Shine North America, a Banijay Americas company and One Potato Two Potato. Elisabeth Murdoch, Danny Schrader, Gordon Ramsay, Jennifer Fazey, Pat Llewellyn, Ben Adler and Sharon Levy serve as executive producers.

Photo credit: FOX