MANIAC MIKI Directed by Carla Forte to be Released in September



The feature film directed by award-winning filmmaker Carla Forte starring

Carlos Antonio Leon opens for theatrical release September 2-8 in the U.S.

The very life of an artist can at any time turn into a walk down the boulevard of broken dreams. In the blink of an eye, glory and fame can be a relic of the past, transforming a euphoric panorama into depression and despair. That is the premise of Maniac Miki, a feature film directed by multidisciplinary Venezuelan filmmaker Carla Forte and starring her compatriot Carlos Antonio Leon.



Forte assures that Maniac Miki speaks of the disposable nature of personal relationships from the human point of view and of the Latin American misconception of what for many is intangible: the ever-elusive American Dream. "When I grew up and moved to the United States, I understood what that dream implies and what is behind that search, which turns out to be tied to the economic and political reality of a country. That is reflected through each of the characters in the film," she assures.



An irreverent critique of the entertainment industry, Maniac Miki was shot in the territorial waters of Florida as a retreat setting, the feature film plays with black humor, with fantasy and with the honesty of the characters, where there are no taboos, nor fear of saying what they feel as they share candid stories about exile in the midst of a dog-eat-dog system where talent is disposable and the fate of many is sealed in oblivion.



In 90 minutes, starring award-winning actor Carlos Antonio Leon, the film takes an unapologetic look at the idyllic concept of the "American Dream" inviting the viewer to seek real happiness and not reduce it to material success and money. "It's a script rich in content in which there are no taboos and in a crude way each character has the freedom to express true feelings after the focus of fame has been turned off," indicates Leon.

Maniac Miki will premiere in Spanish with English subtitles on August 12 at the Chichester International Film Festival in the United Kingdom, on August 31 at the Guayaquil International Film Festival in Ecuador and opens in theaters September 2-8 at O ​​Cinema SOUTH BEACH in Miami, Florida in the United States.

Maniac Miki then opens in all theaters throughout Venezuela at Cines Unidos on October 27 for two consecutive weeks, distributed by Veloz Distribution under the direction of Edgar Roca.

Under the executive production of Robert Mct, at the helms of this project is Venezuelan filmmaker Carla Forte, originally consecrated as a contemporary dancer, a passion that led her to perform on major stages worldwide. Along with her drive, she has consolidated her name as an multidisciplinary artist and filmmaker, drawing on human emotions as a catalyst. As co-founder of the production house Bistoury Physical Theater and Film created together with the producer of all its productions, Alexey Taran, she has participated in major festivals in the United States, Italy, Portugal, Germany, South Korea, Chile and other Latin American countries thanks to the countless artistic creations.

The visible face of the feature film is Carlos Antonio Leon, an actor also native of Venezuela whose talent has crossed borders in his career spanning more than 20 years. His experience as a producer makes his training as an actor come FULL CIRCLE to offer a stellar performance that leads the viewer to really live every second of any story. Throughout his career, he has starred in films such as Los 86, Shadowland and Ann, which led him to win the award for Best Actor in 2018 from the Circle of Critics of Caracas, Venezuela and other awards in the Dominican Republic, United States and Italy.



This duo is accompanied by actors Lola Amores and Chaz Mena in a film reviewed by critics touting the protagonist as winning over sympathy "as a victim of an abusive system."



O Cinema SOUTH BEACH is located at 1130 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach, FL. Tickets are available at: https://www.o-cinema.org/event/miki-maniaco/

For more information follow Maniac Miki on Instagram: @mikimaniaco