MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival to Present Ten Shorts from Ten Countries

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Public Theatre in Lewiston will present the 29th Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival this Friday and Saturday, with screenings on September 25 at 7:00 pm and September 26 at 3:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Tickets are available at the door, with films starting at 7:00 pm and no preview roll. General admission is $15.

For the first time in its history MANHATTAN SHORT has selected ten films from ten countries with films from USA, Ireland, Australia, South Africa, United Kingdom, Moldova, Russia, Cuba, Georgia and Mexico making up MANHATTAN SHORT 2026. 'Since 9/11 my vision for this Festival has been to create a filmic Olympiad. An event consisting of ten quality shorts from ten separate countries that joins the world, and finally in 2026 we've managed to do that. I'm very excited for the reaction it receives from our worldwide audiences', says Nicholas Mason, founding director of MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival.

What makes the Manhattan Short Film Festival so special is the diversity of the films from around the world, and the fact that the audience determines the winners. Every person watching this global film festival will get a ballot to determine the Best Film and Best Actor awards, so this is a chance to play 'film critic!'

All Finalists become Oscar-qualified, meaning they will be automatically eligible for an Academy Award. In 2024, four Manhattan Short selections were short-listed. Two of those films were nominated for an Oscar, including the ultimate winner for Best Live Action short I'm Not a Robot.

For more information about the festival: www.manhattanshort.com

MANHATTAN SHORT 2026 Finalists

Small Talk (USA)

Mary is Missing (Ireland)

Candy Bar (Australia)

Vultures (South Africa)

Life Goes On (United Kingdom)

Hai Davai (Moldova)

Pickup (Russia)

Norheimsund (Cuba)

When the Sea was Calm (Georgia)

Never Give Up (Mexico)

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 37 Days 12 Hrs 58 Min 39 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Also text me