MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival to Screen at Shubert Theatre

NEW! TV Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for TV & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Shubert Theatre will host the MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival on Wednesday, September 30, 2026, in the Elm City's Cabaret at the Shubert Theatre. The screening begins at 7:00pm.

Film lovers in Connecticut will join over 100,000 film enthusiasts around the world during the week of the festival when the 29th Annual MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival screens in the Elm City's Cabaret at the Shubert Theatre on Wednesday, September 30, 2026 at 7:00pm. Tickets are on sale online at Shubert.com, by phone at 203-562-5666 and at the Shubert Theatre Box Office (247 College Street, New Haven).

MANHATTAN SHORT 2026 screens simultaneously across the world during a one-week period, with the Best Film and Best Actor awards determined by ballots cast by the audiences in each participating venue. By virtue of their selection by MANHATTAN SHORT, each short film is automatically Oscar-qualified.

Introducing the MANHATTAN SHORT Finalists of 2026

For the first time in its history MANHATTAN SHORT has selected ten short films from ten countries. The 2026 selection includes films from the USA, Ireland, Australia, South Africa, the United Kingdom, Moldova, Russia, Cuba, Georgia and Mexico. 'Since 9/11 my vision for this Festival has been to create a filmic Olympiad. An event consisting of ten quality shorts from ten separate countries that join the world, and finally in 2026 we've managed to do that. I'm very excited for the reaction it receives from our worldwide audiences,' says Nicholas Mason, founding director of MANHATTAN SHORT Film Festival.

The MANHATTAN SHORT Final Ten

Small Talk (USA)

Mary is Missing (Ireland)

Candy Bar (Australia)

Vultures (South Africa)

Life Goes On (United Kingdom)

Hai Davai (Moldova)

Pickup (Russia)

Norheimsund (Cuba)

When the Sea was Calm (Georgia)

Never Give Up (Mexico)

All final short films become Oscar-qualified, meaning they will be automatically eligible for an Academy Award nomination by screening for a week at The New Parkway Theater in Oakland CA from September 18–24, 2026. In 2024, five MANHATTAN SHORT selections were short-listed for Oscars with three of those nominated, including the ultimate winner for Best Live Action short I'm Not a Robot.

You Be the Judge!

Which of these Final Ten short films is the best? That's up to a worldwide audience to decide. Cinema-goers across the United States and around the globe will become instant film critics as they are handed a ballot upon entry that allows them to vote for the Best Film and Actor. MANHATTAN SHORT is the ultimate audience award that salutes the talents of both directors behind the camera and actors in front of it. Votes will be sent to MANHATTAN SHORT HQ with the winners announced at ManhattanShort.com on Monday, October 5, 2026 at 10 AM EST.

Event Details

Location: Elm City's Cabaret at Shubert Theatre, 247 College Street, New Haven, CT

To Purchase: Online at Shubert.com

Call 203-562-5666 or visit the Shubert Box Office, Monday through Friday 12:00 Noon–6:00 PM

Prefer BroadwayWorld in Google Search? Add us as a preferred source so our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers — for you. Add as a preferred source

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 38 Days 16 Hrs 37 Min 57 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

Don't Miss a TV News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Fall season, discounts & more... Email Text Mobile phone Sign up Consent is not a condition of any purchase. Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Privacy I agree to receive recurring automated SMS news alerts from BroadwayWorld at the number above. Up to 5 msgs/week. Msg & data rates may apply.Reply STOP to cancel, HELP for help. Terms 6-digit code Verify Resend link