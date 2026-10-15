MAN ON THE BOON to Make U.S. Debut at Just One Eye Los Angeles

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MAN ON THE BOON, the menswear brand of Shinsegae International out of Seoul, has launched its U.S. debut with the opening of an exclusive residency at Just One Eye in Los Angeles. The residency introduces MAN ON THE BOON through a curated presentation of its Fall/Winter 2026 collection, 'Winter Sea,' under the creative direction of Shihyung Kim, whose international design experience informs the brand's perspective on modern masculinity, materiality and everyday dressing.

The dedicated space brings together a selection of the latest collection and special collaboration capsule within Just One Eye's multidisciplinary retail environment. Traditional Korean objects and materials, including a jogakbo patchwork screen, a soban low table, and Gaya earthenware, anchor the installation in heritage while reflecting the brand's visual identity.

For the event, Shihyung collaborated with his friend and fellow artist Apro Lee, a South Korean contemporary visual artist, painter, and tattooist. His moniker, 'Apro,' derives from the Korean word 앞으로, meaning 'forward' or 'moving ahead.' His work reinterprets traditional Korean folk painting, known as minhwa, incorporating symbolic subjects such as tigers, magpies, and talismans.

'Los Angeles is my home and always will be. Working with my team in Seoul to refine our vision of what it means to be a Korean man has always been our goal. We want to be the go-to destination for our clients, elevating their everyday lives and creating authentic solutions that reflect their lifestyles. We're not reinventing the wheel. We're simply offering a different perspective—one rooted in Korean heritage, understated traditions, and the subtle nuances of the Korean man's wardrobe. Bringing our vision to LA alongside incredible partners like Just One Eye and Paola Russo further solidifies our movement and represents a full-circle moment for me,' said Shihyung Kim, Creative Director, MAN ON THE BOON.

'At Just One Eye, we are always looking for what can elevate the conversation, and this feels like a natural addition to the way we bring fashion, art, and culture together,' said Paola Russo, Founder, Just One Eye.

Inspired by the atmosphere of Korea's winter coastline, MAN ON THE BOON's Fall/Winter 2026 collection explores the contrast between rugged, utilitarian elements and softer, tactile materials. Just One Eye's selection presents a diverse range of pieces, from wearable casual essentials to statement leather outerwear, luxurious knitwear in cashmere, alpaca and wool blends and flannel check shirts. Corduroy, moleskin and other richly textured fabrics bring depth to the season, while classic workwear silhouettes offer a vintage-inspired edge. Tailoring, a defining element of the brand, emphasizes a masculine silhouette through refined herringbone suits in cashmere-rich blends, balancing classic sophistication with the warmth and textural richness of winter fabrics.

Exclusive to Just One Eye, MAN ON THE BOON has developed a special capsule that brings a distinctive edge to modern wardrobe essentials. The collaboration features American-made five-pocket denim and a moleskin workwear jacket, alongside statement outerwear in supple calfskin, rich suede and sheepskin, spanning tailored car coats, trucker jackets and relaxed overshirts. Cashmere crewneck sweaters in taupe and charcoal complete the offering, balancing rugged textures with effortless sophistication.

'I was introduced to MAN ON THE BOON and immediately recognized the brand's potential to resonate with the Los Angeles market. Discovery is only part of the equation, there also has to be a clear point of view, relevance to our customer and a compelling commercial opportunity. MAN ON THE BOON brings those elements together through a modern approach to menswear rooted in a classic yet timeless craftsmanship from a cultural lens. We're excited to be the first independent retailer in the US to introduce the latest collection alongside an exclusive collaboration featuring elevated staples, from American-made denim and refined outerwear in leather and suede to luxurious cashmere knitwear,' said Renato Alagao, Brand Partnerships Director and Buyer, Just One Eye.

MAN ON THE BOON and Just One Eye hosted a private VIP preview event on Tuesday, October 13, bringing together a group of guests from the worlds of fashion, media, art, design, and entertainment, including Dave Thomas, Lamorne Morris, Michelle Monaghan, Sofia Boutella, featuring music by DJ Mei Kwok.

The evening proved to be a celebration of artful storytelling and style, embodying MAN ON THE BOON's distinctive approach to menswear and its alignment with Just One Eye's clientele.

MAN ON THE BOON is officially now available at Just One Eye as of October 14, located at 915 N Sycamore Ave, Los Angeles, CA.

About MAN ON THE BOON

With the intention to define the character of today's Korean man, Shihyung's vision for MAN ON THE BOON is to build a considered authentic wardrobe, that quietly focuses on soft masculine essence rooted in Korean nostalgia.

Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com



Photo Credit: Jason Sean Weiss/BFA.com

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