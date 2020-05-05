Lydia Ainsworth Releases New Digital Single, 'Forever'

Toronto, ON's Lydia Ainsworth has released a new track titled "Forever." Of the digital single, Ainsworth says "'Forever' is a song about an attempt at astral projection in order to be close to a loved one who is far away."

Listen below!

Ainsworth is currently at work on remixes for other artists as well her upcoming fourth album, a collection of songs that incorporates more live instrumentation, and deepens her sonic palette.

Lydia Ainsworth is an internationally acclaimed singer, composer, and producer. In 2015 her debut album Right from Real was nominated for a Juno award for best electronic album and shortlisted for the Polaris Prize. In 2017 Lydia's second LP, a still bolder set of electro art Pop titled Darling of the Afterglow brought with it headlining tours of North America, Europe and Japan as well as support tours with Perfume Genius.



Her 2019 third album, the self-released Phantom Forest, is a lush dream world of art and dance Pop that she wrote, played, and produced largely on her own. Shortly after its release, she created string remixes of some of Phantom Forest's tracks, further showcasing her compositional skills and knack for reinvention. That same year, "Earth Song," her collaboration with Kyle Dixon and Michael Stein, appeared in the last episode of Season 3 of Stranger Things.

Photo Credit: Michael Leviton





