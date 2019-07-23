Long Island International Film Expo Announces Award Winners at Closing Event
The 22nd Anniversary of the Long Island International Film Expo (LIIFE) took place between July 12th - 18th, and included some of the best new short and feature-length independent movies anywhere, made by filmmakers from around the world - with a strong contingent of local Long Islanders showcased as well - all shown at the historic Bellmore Movies (222 Pettit Avenue, Bellmore, NY 11710)
Hosted by the hilarious Kevin Brown from 30 Rock, honorees accepting awards for this year included Abigail Hawk of BLUE BLOODS (Creative Achievement Award), Director John A. Gallagher (LIIFETime Career Achievement Award) and Carol Silva of News 12 (Excellence in Newscasting Award). Local Reggaeton stars SAMMI RAE & LOS VEGAS performed to kick off the night and JACKIE "THE JOKE MAN" MARTLING, SAL RENDINO, GERALDINE LEER, LUKAS HASSEL and ROBERT CLOHESSEY were all in attendance. Other notable personalities who stopped by during the festival included RALPH MACCHIO, EDDIE MCGEE and CHRIS ROACH.
Here is the full list of your 2019 Winners:
Best Actor
Paul Dewdney - Mea Culpa
Best Actress
Jamie Ragusa - The Rest of My Life
Best Supporting Actor
Anthony Robert Grasso - Wink
Best Supporting Actress
Cherie Mendez - Rubber Room
Best Original Score
Benedikt Brydern - In the House of Paper Flowers
Best Original Song
Vapor (sung by Natsuko Nisshoku) - Terrolun and Lunlun
Best Editing
Evan Metzold- My Dinner With Schwartzey
Best Cinematography
Alexa Wolf - My Dinner With Schwartzey
Best Art Design
May Daives - Mea Culpa
LIIFE 2019 Screenwriting Competition Winner
Zack Smith - In Too Deep
Alan Fortunoff Humanitarian Film Award
My Body Is Not A Weapon
Long Island International Film Expo 2019 Additional Nominees and Winners
(Winners Are Bolded)
Best Documentary
Isle of Capri
Stories of Strength and Hope
My Body is Not a Weapon
To Make a Long Story Short
Shaholly
They Stole A House
Best Short Film
It Lives in the Closet
The $500 Dress
Coffee and a Donut
Follow
Sombra City
Cosmic Light
The Loyalist
The Gift of the Red Fern
Chemistry Read
The Badge
Bae
Best Foreign Film
One More Round
Back Stage
Touch Me
Terrolun and LunLun
Toke is Cheap
Hunting Rabbits
Best Webisode/Pilot/New Media/TV
Eddie's
That Last Sound
Rubber Room
F.A.M.
Hot "N" Nerdy
Impact
Best Music Video
Lover and a Giver
Someday
Who I Am
Best Long Island Film
Reverie
Father
Teen Night
Into the Dark
Lara
Mea Culpa
Passage of Time
Best Animation
Bristled
Spice Frontier
Never Ending Stream of Consciousness
Two Balloons - Best Animation - Stop Motion
Lost Steps
In the House of Paper Flowers - Best Animation
Best Trailer
The Birth of Deceit
Effigy, Poison and the City
Indestructible: Baseball on the Isthmus
Best Student Film
Kid, The Moon
Deep Dive
Reservation for Two
Love Sick
In My Eyes
Midnight Regulations
Best Horror
Follow
Karen
The Driving Dead
Mirror, Mirror: Tale of Blood
It Lives in the Closet
I Waited for You
Theatre of Terror
Best Feature Film
Family Obligations
Fairytale
Funny You Never Knew
My Amish World
Safe Spaces
Best Story
How Do You Type a Broken Heart
Terrolum & Lunlun
Kid, The Moon
Into the Dark
Coffee and a Donut
Hunting Rabbits
The Gift of the Red Fern
Best Director
The Rest of My Life
Be There Soon
The Loyalist
Back Stage
Sombra City
Safe Spaces
Audience Award
Interview with the Hitman
Judges' Awards
Jury Award for Best Feature - Fairytale
Jury Award for Best Short - Mea Culpa
For over 20 years, LIIFE has been the premiere filmmaker community on Long Island; this year showing over 180 short and feature-length films of every genre. Currently sponsored by Nassau County Industrial Development Agency, the County of Nassau, Gold Coast Studios, the Long Island Film/TV Foundation (LIFTF), The Long Island Railroad and Hamptons TV; each year the expo offers networking opportunities, a 350 seat historic theater, press and media opportunities, a convenient filmmakers lounge, and informative discussion panels with topics ranging from distribution to scriptwriting, to legal music, and a filmmaker panel/breakfast.
Opening the Long Island International Film Expo this year was the Young Filmmakers Showcase. LIIFE proudly showcases films from students of the Long Island High School of the Arts, Barry Tech, and Long Beach High School, as well as various young independent filmmakers, the youngest being 15 years old. This is the 3rd consecutive year LIIFE has held the YFS, and it is now one of the many highlights of the film expo.
Most of the panels at this year's Long Island International Film Expo (except for the Breakfast panel) were free and included: "From Script to Screen - How to create, finance, and distribute independent content in the digital age," "How to Market Yourself in the Acting Biz," "How to get an agent," "The Good, The Bad and the Ugly of Independent Filmmaking- Breakfast Panel," "The Write Stuff' Panel on Scriptwriting," and our widely popular, "Directors' Audition Panel."
Some of this year's films included Long Island premieres such as Daniel Schechter's, Safe Spaces starring Justin Long (New Girl), Fran Drescher (The Nanny), Richard Schiff (The Good Doctor), Kate Berlant (Ghosted) and Becky Ann Baker (The Blacklist), Eddie McGee's (formerly of Commack) pilot, Eddie's, starring Eddie McGee and George Wendt (Cheers), Sal Del Giudice's, To Make a Long Story Short, Bellport's Andrew Henriques's, The $500 Dress, Rockville Centre's Kenneth R. Frank's, Family Obligations, Plainview's Justin Portaros, Kid, The Moon, St. James', William LiPera's, The Rest of My Life, Hicksville's Tom Cassese's, Zoul, West Babylon's James' Hardy's, Be There Soon, Glen Cove's Christian Plingo's, Sometimes, We Never Really Change and East Meadow's Max Hechtman's Stories of Strength and Hope: Preventing Youth Suicide.
New York premieres included Oceanside's Eli Hershko's, Fairytale, Oceanside's Jacki Xerri's Teen Night and Ruckzuck,, Riverhead's David Chai's, Pass the Buck and Jimmy Bie's, The Badge.
World premieres included Shirley's Fred Carpenter's, Interview with the Hitman (starring Kevin Brown), Centerport's, Robert M. Sansivero's, The Loyalist, Lindenhurst's Gregg A. Dacosta's, The Last Sound, and Hempstead's Rob Graydon's, Father.
Other LIIFE films included such notables as James Dreyfus (Notting Hill), Ben Wilbond (Ghosts), Tim DeKay (American Crime), Sean Young (Blade Runner), Bianca Marroquin (Fosse/Verdon), Evan Alex (Us), Navid Negahban (Legion), Fred Willard (Modern Family), Kevin Pollak (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel), Bob Newhart (The Bob Newhart Show), Lily Tomlin (Grace and Frankie), Carl Reiner (The Dick Van Dyke Show),
Carol Channing (The Love Boat), Mitzi Gaynor (South Pacific), Vincent D'Onofrio (Daredevil), Betsy Baker (Sharp Objects), Norman Lear (One Day at a Time), Tom Smothers (The Informant!) and Kay Ballard (The Mothers-in-Law).
The 23rd Annual LIIFE is scheduled for July 2020.