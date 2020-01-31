Lonestar to Appear on THE SONG-RECORDED LIVE @ TGL FARMS

Country hitmakers LONESTAR will return to TV screens nationwide this Saturday (2/1) when they appear on "The Song-Recorded Live @ TGL Farms," a new show dedicated to the songwriting craft (check local listings here). The group performs their smash #1 hits "Amazed" and "I'm Already There," then they welcome special guest JIM MESSINA in for a performance of his 1972 hit "Your Mama Don't Dance."

In the episode, LONESTAR--Richie McDonald (lead vocals), Michael Britt (lead guitar & backing vocals), Keech Rainwater (drums) and Dean Sams (keyboards, backing vocals & harmonica)-talk about their songwriting process and the homesickness behind "I'm Already There," (co-written by McDonald, Gary Baker and Frank J. Myers) which would go on to comfort many military families away from home. For "Amazed," songwriters Chris Lindsey, Marv Green and Aimee Mayo explain how they wrote the song and how it eventually ended up becoming a #1 smash for Lonestar.

"The Song" shares stories behind some of the biggest Rock, Pop, Country, Triple A, R&B and Hip Hop songs ever written and recorded, featuring CeeLo Green, Big & Rich, Don McLean, Sublime w/Rome, Travis Tritt, Rick Springfield and Gretchen Wilson.

Known for merging their country roots with strong melodies and rich vocals, Lonestar--Richie McDonald (lead vocals), Michael Britt (lead guitar & backing vocals), Keech Rainwater (drums) and Dean Sams (keyboards & backing vocals)--has amassed RIAA-certified sales in excess of ten million album units since their national launch in 1995, and achieved ten #1 country hits including "No News," "Come Crying To Me," and their crossover smash "Amazed" (which was also #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, the first record since 1983's "Islands in the Stream" to top both charts). The band's awards include ACM Single of The Year for "Amazed" (the song also won the Song of the Year award), and CMA Vocal Group of the Year, as well as a 2017 People's Choice Award nomination for best country group. With over 100 dates worldwide per year, they are celebrating over 25 years together. Lonestar's latest album, Never Enders, features ten new original songs that bring the band's trademark sound into the contemporary arena.





