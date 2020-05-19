Lizzo, Tom Hanks Are Among the 24th Annual Webby Winners

Jimmy Fallon, Greta Thunberg, Malala Yousafzai, Tom Hanks, Cardi B, LeBron James, Lil Nas X, Dolly Parton, UNICEF, Ronan Farrow, Game of Thrones, and Celine Dion are among the winners of The 24th Annual Webby Awards, dubbed WFH: Webby From Home. This year's show is dedicated to honoring outstanding individuals and organizations who are using the Internet in response to the incredible difficulties imposed by the coronavirus pandemic.

This year, the Webby Special Achievement Winners are uplifting communities through music, entertainment, and comedy, connecting volunteers with the most vulnerable or sick, celebrating essential workers, and informing and educating the world during a time when accuracy is needed most. Researchers, developers and organizations have tapped the power of the Internet to ensure we are informed and educated while in quarantine, including Webby Person of the Year Avi Schiffmann a 17-year old who jumped to launch the first tracking database and site of COVID-19, ncov2019.live, Webby Special Achievement Winner Trevor Bedford, researcher and founder of Nextstrain.org, a website to help understand how the disease's genetic codes are mutating and what that may mean for vaccine development,Webby Voice of the Year The Daily for critical coverage of the pandemic, and Google Classroom for keeping young students learning, engaged and connected.

Webby Special Achievement Winners includes honors to those entertaining and delighting audiences through their platforms includeWebby Artist of the Year D-Nice for #ClubQuarantine DJ sets on Instagram Live, Kristen Bell for helping children understand the pandemic, Some Good News with John Krasinski for shining a light on the positive news stories from around the world, Miley Cyrus forBright Minded: Live with Miley, hopeful conversations focused on maintaining healthy minds, bodies, and spirits, Massimo Bottura for "Kitchen Quarantine" inspiring home cooking and uplifting spirits,Swizz Beats + Timbaland for the Verzuz battles on Instagram Live, celebrating legendary songwriters and producers, and Webby Breakout of the Year Houseparty for keeping people connected even when they are physically apart.

There are also remarkable organizations and initiatives that rose to the occasion and are using the Internet to make a profound impact on the lives of others, this year we excited to honor outstanding teams in this space with Webby Special Achievement honors, including Invisible Hands and Shopping Angels, organizations delivering essential supplies to the most vulnerable, sick and elderly, The Black Fairy GodMother a social media activist and organizer, Swab Squad a group of hopeful healthcare professionals who are serving their community during the pandemic while bringing joy to the Internet through the Thomas Jefferson University Hospital social accounts, and Dr. Tatiana Prowell of Johns Hopkins University who used her Internet reach to organize a BLOOD DRIVE and to inspire COVID-19 survivors to donate their plasma to those still in the fight to recover.

Webby Winners are selected by the International Academy of Digital Arts and Sciences; members include Girls Who Code Founder Reshma Saujani, Twitter Founder Biz Stone, GE CMO Linda Boff, Pod Save the People host and activist DeRay Mckesson, Glossier Founder Emily Weiss, Instagram Co-founder Kevin Systrom, Mozilla Chairwoman Mitchell Baker, 23andMe Co-Founder and CEO Anne Wojcicki, Headspace Founder Andy Puddicombe, News Not Noise Founder Jessica Yellin, R/GA US Chief Creative Officer Tiffany Rolfe, The Ringer Founder Bill Simmons, and Pineapple Street Media Co-founder Jenna Weiss-Berman among others. 2.5 million votes were cast from Internet fans in more than 230 countries and territories around the world to choose the Winners of the Webby People's Voice Awards.

The Academy also announced National Geographic as the WebbyMedia Company of the Year, for earning the most honors across all Webby categories and an impressive 15 wins overall. HBO, CNN, andConde Nast were among those in close contention for Webby Media Company of the Year.

Hosted by comedian Patton Oswalt, The Webby Awards' star-studded Internet Celebration will take place today at 3pm ET and will celebrate the best work on the Internet. Fans can watch the show and experience the hallmark 5-word speeches at WebbyAwards.com. Throughout the celebration The Webby Awards will continue an ongoing Voter Registration Rally with Vote.org, allowing everybody tuning into the celebration to confirm their voter registration.

KPMG provides vote tabulation consulting for The Webby Awards. To view the full list of Winners, please visit http://webbyawards.com/winners.

The 24th Annual Webby Award Winner highlights include:

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon won the Webby Award for Celebrity/Fan (Social)

The Malala Fund won the Webby Award for Email Newsletters (Websites)

#NiceTweets with Tom Hanks won the Webby People's Voice Award for Arts & Entertainment (Social)

Reebok x Cardi B | Nails won the Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Fashion & Lifestyle (Video)

The Intercept's Greta Thunberg on the Climate Fight: "If We Can Save the Banks, Then We Can Save the World" won the Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Events & Livestreams (Video)

#NatureNow with Greta Thunberg won the Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Public Service & Activism (Video)

Science Rules! with Bill Nye won the Webby People's Voice Award for Science & Education (Podcasts)

ESPN's Welcome to Bron Bron Land won the Webby Award for Best User Interface (Websites)

Lil Nas X - Panini won the Webbys People's Voice Award for Best Art Direction (Video)

Dolly Parton's America won the Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Best Mini Series (Podcasts)

Squarespace's Make It with Idris Elba won the Webby Award for Comedy (Video) and the Webby People's Voice Award for Best Copywriting (Advertising, Media & PR)

Fenty Beauty By Rihanna won the Webbys People's Voice Award for Fashion & Beauty (Social)

The Late Late Show with James Corden won the Webby Award for Entertainment (Video)

Game of Thrones: The Dead Must Die Magic Leap Experience won the Webby Award for Volumetric / 6-Degrees of Freedom (Video)

The Catch And Kill Podcast with Ronan Farrow won the Webby People's Voice Award for Best Host (Podcasts)

UNICEF Backpack Graveyard won the Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Best Cause Related Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)

Celine Dion won the Webby People's Voice Award for Experimental & Innovation (Social)

Spotify: Your 2019 Wrapped won the Webby People's Voice Award for Music (Websites), the Webby People's Voice Award for Best User Experience (Websites) and the Webby People's Voice Award for Best Data Visualization (Websites)

HBO's The Chernobyl Podcast won the Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Best Individual Episode (Podcasts)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah won the Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Humor (Social), the Webby Award for Best Web Personality/Host (Video) and the Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Comedy: Shortform (Video)

Luminary's The Trevor Noah Podcast also won the Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for News & Politics (Podcasts)

Squarespace's Make It Real | Oscar the Grouch won the Webby People's Voice Award for Products & Services (Advertising, Media & PR) and the Webby People's Voice Award for Scripted (Video)

Saturday Night Live won the Webby People's Voice Award for Best Use of Stories (Social)

e.l.f. Cosmetics #eyeslipsface TikTok Campaign featuring Lizzo, Ellen Degeneres, James Charles, Terry Crews & Reese Witherspoon won the Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Fashion & Beauty (Social Content Series & Campaigns)

Nike Skateboarding won the Webby People's Voice Award for Best Homepage (Websites)

NFL TikTok won the Webby Award for Sports (Social)

Harry Potter: Wizard's Unite won the Webby People's Voice Award for Technical Achievement (Games)

Consumer Reports won the Webby People's Voice Award for News & Magazines (Apps, Mobile, and Voice)

BBC's 13 Minutes to the Moon won the Webby Award and Webby People's Voice Award for Best Original Music / Sound Design (Podcasts)

Adidas Originals "Donald Glover Presents" won the Webby People's Voice Award for Best Video Campaign (Advertising, Media & PR)

NASA won the Webby Award for Best Overall Social Presence - Brand (Social)

ESPN's 30for30 Podcasts won the Webby Award for Sports (Podcasts)

DC Universe won the Webby People's Voice Award for Media Streaming (Websites)

