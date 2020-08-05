Listings for NBC's LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS, August 5 â€“ August 12

Guests include Cameron Diaz, Billy Porter, and more!

LISTINGS FOR NBC'S 'LATE NIGHT WITH SETH MEYERS' August 5 - August 12

Wednesday, August 5: New content shot remotely featuring guests Seth Rogen (An American Pickle) and Gillian Jacobs (I Used To Go Here). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1023A.

Thursday, August 6: New content shot remotely featuring guests J.B. Smoove (Mapleworth Murders) and Dana Bash, Kaitlan Collins, & Kyung Lah (On The Trail: Inside the 2020 Primaries). Thaddeus Dixon sits-in with the 8G Band. Show 1024A.

Friday, August 7: Guests Cameron Diaz (Avaline), Billy Porter ("Be An #ArtsHero") and musical guest Jason Aldean (Song: "Got What I Got," Album: 9). (OAD 7/28/20)

Monday, August 10: New content shot remotely featuring guests Tracee Ellis Ross (The High Note), Luke Bryan and musical guest Luke Bryan (Song: "Born Here Live Here Die Here," Album: Born Here Live Here Die Here). Show 1025A.

Tuesday, August 11: New content shot remotely featuring guests Jim Parsons (Hollywood), Sarah Snook (Succession) and Yiyun Li (Must I Go). Show 1026A.

**Wednesday, August 12: New content shot remotely featuring guests Annie Murphy (Schitt's Creek) and Sam Jay (Sam Jay: 3 In The Morning). Show 1027A.

These listings are subject to change.

**denotes changes or additions

