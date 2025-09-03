Listen: Lady Gaga Drops New Single 'The Dead Dance' for Netflix's WEDNESDAY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



To coincide with the second half of Wednesday Season 2, Lady Gaga has shared her new single "The Dead Dance." In the season, the superstar plays the mysterious Rosaline Rotwood, a Nevermore teacher who crosses paths with Wednesday. The new song is also featured in the show, which is now streaming on Netflix.

The Grammy, Oscar, and Emmy-winning pop icon herself told Tudum.com, “I’m thrilled to release this song alongside Wednesday. I’m a huge fan of the show and had so much fun appearing in it to support ‘The Dead Dance.’” The song was first announced by Variety earlier this month.

In June, Gaga appeared at Netflix's official Tudum event, treating audiences to a live medley performance of "Zombieboy," "Bloody Mary," and "Abracadabra.” Watch a snippet of her performance below.

Season 2 picks up with Wednesday as she returns to prowl the Gothic halls of Nevermore Academy, where fresh foes and woes await. Wednesday must navigate family, friends, and old adversaries, propelling her into another year of delightfully dark and kooky mayhem. Armed with her signature razor-sharp wit and deadpan charm, Wednesday is also plunged into a new bone-chilling supernatural mystery. Creator/showrunners Alfred Gough and Miles Millar return for the second season, alongside executive producer and director Tim Burton.

Lady Gaga's new album, Mayhem, arrived earlier this year and has since debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard 200. Recorded at Shangri-La Studios near her home in Malibu, the album features previously released singles “Disease,” “Abracadabra,” and “Die With a Smile.” The 14-track project was executive produced by Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky, and Andrew Watt. Producers on the album include Gaga, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein. She is currently on her Mayhem Ball Tour, which recently concluded its run of dates in New York City. Check out a video from a concert performance, where Gaga performs "Shallow" while evoking the title song in The Phantom of the Opera.