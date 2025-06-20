Listen: Pixar's ELIO Soundtrack Out Now, Composed by Rob Simonsen

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Original Motion Picture Soundtrack for Disney and Pixar’s film Elio, composed by Rob Simonsen, is now available, arriving on the same day that the film debuts in theaters. Listen to it below.

About Elio

For centuries, people have called out to the universe looking for answers—in Disney and Pixar’s all new feature film “Elio,” the universe calls back! The cosmic misadventure introduces Elio, a space fanatic with an active imagination and a huge alien obsession. So, when he’s beamed up to the Communiverse, an interplanetary organization with representatives from galaxies far and wide, Elio’s all in for the epic undertaking. Mistakenly identified as Earth’s leader, Elio must form new bonds with eccentric alien lifeforms, navigate a crisis of intergalactic proportions, and somehow discover who and where he is truly meant to be.

Directed by Madeline Sharafian (“Burrow” Sparkshort), Domee Shi (“Bao” short, “Turning Red”) and Adrian Molina (co-screenwriter/co-director of “Coco”), and produced by Mary Alice Drumm (associate producer of “Coco”), the film features the voices of Yonas Kibreab as Elio, Zoe Saldaña as Aunt Olga, Remy Edgerly as Glordon, Brad Garrett as Lord Grigon, Jameela Jamil as Ambassador Questa and Shirley Henderson as OOOOO. “Elio” releases in theaters today.

About Rob Simonsen

Rob Simonsen is a composer and solo artist, known for blending analog synthesis and processed textures with orchestral color and poignant melodies, crafting scores that feel both intimate and expansive. Simonsen brings this sensibility to his latest project, composing the musical score for Disney and Pixar’s animated film “ELIO.” Directed by Madeline Sharafian, Domee Shi (“Turning Red” and Adrian Molina (“Coco”), “Elio” follows a young boy who is mistaken for Earth’s ambassador to the galaxy. The film continues Pixar’s tradition of blending heart, humor, and high-concept storytelling, with Simonsen’s score playing a central role in shaping the film’s emotional landscape.

His recent work also includes Darren Aronofsky’s Oscar®-nominated “The Whale,” – recognized by the Hollywood Music in Media Awards, the Society of Composers and Lyricists, and the Indiana Film Journalists Association – and Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine,” and HMMA sci-fi fantasy nominee. Earlier, Simonsen’s twin coming-of-age scores for “The Spectacular Now” and “The Way Back” earned a World Soundtrack Award “Discovery of the Year” nomination, and the International Film Music Critics Association has since recognized his work on “Nerve” and “Ghostbusters: Afterlife.” Directors including Aronofsky, Bennet Miller (“Foxcatcher”), Gavin O’Connor (“The Way Back”), Jason Reitman (“Ghostbusters: Afterlife”), Shawn Levy (“The Adam Project”), and the Duffer Brothers (“Stranger Things” Season 4) have turned to Simonsen for his distinctive emotional clarity. RogerEbert.com cited the “goosebumps” his music conjured in “The Way Back<” while Awards Radar called “The Whale” “my favorite film score of the year.” Outside the screen, Simonsen explores narrative textures through his solo album Rêveries (Sony Masterworks) and through The Echo Society’s sold-out interdisciplinary performances.

