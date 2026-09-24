 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Lisa Ling Returns To Guest Co-Host THE VIEW's Panel

The journalist rejoined the daytime panel for a guest co-hosting stint on the ABC program.

By:



Lisa Ling returned to THE VIEW as a guest co-host, taking a seat at the table alongside the panel's regular co-hosts for a new episode of the ABC daytime program. The appearance marked another return visit for Ling, who has filled in at the table before as part of the show's rotating guest co-host arrangement.

Ling is known for her work as a journalist, having built a career reporting on a range of social and cultural issues across television. Her guest co-hosting stints on THE VIEW have given her a platform to weigh in on the day's news alongside the show's panel, bringing her reporting background into the format's discussion segments.

The episode continued the show's practice of bringing in guest co-hosts to sit at the table when regular panelists are away, giving viewers a different mix of voices and perspectives on the day's topics. Ling's return slots her back into that rotation for the taping.

THE VIEW airs weekdays on ABC, with the network's YouTube channel posting segments and highlights from each episode, including guest co-hosting appearances like Ling's turn at the table.

Recent Articles
Billie Lourd Opens Up About Her Kids Watching Carrie Fisher On Screen
Billie Lourd Opens Up About Her Kids Watching Carrie Fisher On Screen
9/24/2026
Chelsea Handler Brings HIGH & MIGHTY TOUR To Florida And Texas After Skipping Them Over Politics
Chelsea Handler Brings HIGH & MIGHTY TOUR To Florida And Texas After Skipping Them Over Politics
9/24/2026
Jessica Lange Reveals Her One Condition For Returning To AMERICAN HORROR STORY
Jessica Lange Reveals Her One Condition For Returning To AMERICAN HORROR STORY
9/23/2026


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $59
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $138
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts