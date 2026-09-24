Lisa Ling Returns To Guest Co-Host THE VIEW's Panel

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Lisa Ling returned to THE VIEW as a guest co-host, taking a seat at the table alongside the panel's regular co-hosts for a new episode of the ABC daytime program. The appearance marked another return visit for Ling, who has filled in at the table before as part of the show's rotating guest co-host arrangement.

Ling is known for her work as a journalist, having built a career reporting on a range of social and cultural issues across television. Her guest co-hosting stints on THE VIEW have given her a platform to weigh in on the day's news alongside the show's panel, bringing her reporting background into the format's discussion segments.

The episode continued the show's practice of bringing in guest co-hosts to sit at the table when regular panelists are away, giving viewers a different mix of voices and perspectives on the day's topics. Ling's return slots her back into that rotation for the taping.

THE VIEW airs weekdays on ABC, with the network's YouTube channel posting segments and highlights from each episode, including guest co-hosting appearances like Ling's turn at the table.

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