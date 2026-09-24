Billie Lourd Opens Up About Her Kids Watching Carrie Fisher On Screen
The actress reflects on family legacy while promoting two new television roles.
Billie Lourd sat down with THE VIEW to talk about her return for a seventh season of AMERICAN HORROR STORY, alongside her new role in THE LIZZIE BORDEN STORY. The conversation gave the actress a chance to discuss what drew her back to the long-running anthology series as well as the new project centered on the infamous historical figure.
Much of the segment centered on a more personal topic: what it is like for Lourd's children to see their grandmother, the late Carrie Fisher, on screen. Lourd used the appearance to speak candidly about that experience, giving the daytime panel insight into how her family navigates her mother's enduring on-screen presence.
The dual roles gave Lourd room to compare the two projects, moving between talk of her established character work on AMERICAN HORROR STORY and the newer territory of playing a role tied to THE LIZZIE BORDEN STORY. Her description of both as 'killer roles' framed the conversation around the darker, more intense material she has taken on across both projects.
Lourd's appearance follows a pattern of AMERICAN HORROR STORY cast members using daytime television to preview new seasons, as Jessica Lange did in a recent appearance on THE VIEW discussing her own return to the series as a series regular.
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