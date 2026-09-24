Chelsea Handler Brings HIGH & MIGHTY TOUR To Florida And Texas After Skipping Them Over Politics

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Chelsea Handler stopped by THE VIEW to talk about her HIGH & MIGHTY TOUR, revealing that she is now bringing her stand-up act to Florida and Texas after previously steering clear of both states for political reasons. The comedian used the appearance to explain what changed her mind about performing in the two states.

Beyond the tour talk, Handler weighed in on current events with the panel, offering her perspective on Mitch McConnell's return to the Senate. She also addressed growing concerns around artificial intelligence, giving the daytime audience her take on a topic that has been dominating headlines.

The conversation moved between Handler's comedy tour and the news cycle, with the comedian using her stage time on the show to blend commentary on her own upcoming performances with broader political and technological issues currently in the spotlight.

Handler's decision to add Florida and Texas to her HIGH & MIGHTY TOUR marks a shift in her approach to touring those regions, a point she addressed directly during her sit-down with the panel.

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