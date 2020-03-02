Lionsgate Will Develop ARE YOU THERE GOD? IT'S ME, MARGARET for Film

Variety reports that Kelly Fremon Craig and Lionsgate will develop Judy Blume's novel "Are You There, God? It's Me, Margaret" for the screen.

Craig, who wrote the script and will direct, is best known for "The Edge of Seventeen."

James L. Brooks produces with Julie Ansell, Richard Sakai, Amy Brooks, Fremon Craig and Blume.

The 1970 novel centers on a sixth grader who moves from the city to the suburbs and prays to God to watch over her and help her through her anxieties, including puberty and its changes to her body and her emotions.

"This title was an anthem when we first read it as teens, and it remains timeless and relevant because nothing has captured the coming-of-age experience with the same authenticity, truth and respect. For that reason, Judy Blume is a beacon for women and girls. Kelly Fremon Craig is a filmmaker we have adored and chased for years, and James L Brooks is a hero to us all," said Lionsgate's Erin Westerman.

Read the original story on Variety.





