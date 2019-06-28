Lil Rel To Headline First HBO Stand-up Comedy Special

Comedian, actor, writer and producer Lil Rel will star in his first HBO stand-up comedy special, it was announced today by Nina Rosenstein, executive vice president, HBO Programming. To be taped before a live audience in Los Angeles next month, the exclusive hour-long presentation will be executive produced by Lil Rel, Jerrod Carmichael, Bo Burnham, Chris Storer, Jeff Tomsic and Avi Gilbert.

"Rel brings such a funny perspective to his storytelling and we're so happy to be working with him on his first HBO special," said Rosenstein.

Lil Rel's previous credits include the Oscar®-winning "Get Out," the record-breaking hit "Bird Box" and HBO's "Insecure."

The special will be produced for HBO by Ashley LLC; executive producers, Lil Rel, Jerrod Carmichael, Bo Burnham, Chris Storer, Jeff Tomsic and Avi Gilbert; produced by Matt Vaughn; directed by Jerrod Carmichael.





Related Articles View More TV Stories