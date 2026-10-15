Lifetime to Present Holiday Movie Slate for IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFETIME Event
The network will present heartwarming new films starring Brandy Norwood, Tia Mowry, Joely Fisher, Vivica A. Fox and others.
Lifetime is set to unwrap its festive holiday movie lineup for the network's annual It's a Wonderful Lifetime programming event. The slate features heartwarming new movies every weekend beginning Saturday, November 28th at 8/7c. Highlights include Tia Mowry and Henderson Wade in Christmas from the Heart, the touching story of a widow who encounters the recipient of her late husband's heart; Mistletoe in Mexico featuring Joely Fisher and Cristián de la Fuente, which follows a sociology professor who stumbles upon love during a Mexican vacation after she finds out her son has recently eloped and Checking Inn for Christmas, a delightful film starring fan favorites Vivica A. Fox and Jackée Harry alongside Josh Henderson and Juliah Cheree Taylor.
These films join the previously announced and eagerly awaited sequel Christmas Everyday: Married and Bright, featuring Brandy Norwood, Debbi Morgan, Sy'rai Smith, Robert C. Riley, and produced by Dr. Holly Carter and Ryan Ramsey.
This year, Lifetime has expanded into vertical storytelling on Lifetime's mobile app. The holiday slate will include Casting Christmas and Christmas, Delivered, two vertical originals from vertTV, the filmmaker-led studio and mobile-first streaming platform founded by Jeffrey Schenck, Barry Barnholtz, Peter Sullivan, Brian Nolan and Ben Rosenthal.
Beginning 11/1 through 12/31, Lifetime will be presenting 100 beloved holiday titles on the Lifetime website and app, as well as its video-on-demand (VOD) partners. Special holiday-themed playlists will also be available. All new premiere movies will be available day after premiere on TVE/VOD and Lifetime Movie Club will offer 70 library titles starting 11/3 to stream commercial-free. Holiday Movie Favorites By Lifetime (FAST Channel) kicks off on 11/1 with library titles that will air throughout the holiday season.
Casting Christmas
Starring Madison West, Kyle Michael, Andrew Lau. Vertical – Available on Lifetime's Mobile App 11/25.
When advertising executive Courtney (Madison West) unexpectedly loses her long-term relationship, the future she'd planned suddenly feels out of reach. A work situation then leaves her scrambling to find the perfect family to bring to her company's Christmas party. Determined to create a picture-perfect holiday, Courtney assembles a pretend family and meets Dan (Kyle Michael), the son of the couple she's enlisted. As they grow closer, Courtney discovers that the bonds we choose can be every bit as meaningful as the ones we're born into.
Casting Christmas is produced by vertTV. Executive producers are Jeffrey Schenck, Barry Barnholtz, Brian Nolan, Ben Rosenthal and Peter Sullivan. The film was directed and written by Marla Sokoloff.
Christmas, Delivered
Starring Juliana Folk, Alexander Molina, Kayla Fields, Theodore Mark Martinez and Birdie Katz. Vertical – Available on Lifetime's Mobile App 11/25.
Single mom Denise (Juliana Folk) is determined to give her daughter Maya the Christmas she deserves while studying for the LSAT and waitressing to make ends meet at the local café. Meanwhile Jack, an old family friend and delivery truck driver, returns to town and secretly sets out to make Maya's Christmas wishes come true. Can Denise and Jack reconnect and face the feelings and unfinished history that never quite disappeared by Christmas?
Christmas, Delivered is produced by vertTV. Executive producers are Jeffrey Schenck, Barry Barnholtz, Brian Nolan, Ben Rosenthal. Peter Sullivan directs from a script written by Adam Rockoff.
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