Lifetime Greenlights THE CHRIS WATTS STORY

A year after the tragic murders of Shanann Watts and her two young daughters by her own husband Chris Watts, Lifetime has greenlit the new movie, The Chris Watts Story (WT), revealing the months that led up to the horrific crime and piecing together the mysterious motives that made this doting father turn into a cold-blooded killer. Produced by Sony Pictures Television, the Lifetime Feature stars Sean Kleier (Odd Mom Out) as Chris, Ashley Williams (How I Met Your Mother), as Shanann and Brooke Smith (Bates Motel, Ray Donovan) as FBI agent Tammy Lee, who helped to bring Chris Watts to justice. Based on real-life events and taped confessions, The Chris Watts Story (WT) is set to debut in 2020.

When Chris Watts tearfully pleaded to television cameras for the safe return of his missing pregnant wife Shanann and their two young daughters, dark secrets loomed just beneath the surface. As the story spread, hearts went out to the distraught father and husband, who appeared to lead a charmed life. But days later, after failing a lie detector test, Chris confessed to brutally murdering his family and slowly revealed the horrific details of their deaths. Friends and family were left reeling, looking for answers as his double life and secret affair came to light.

The Chris Watts Story (WT) is produced by Sony Pictures Television. Judith Verno/Peace Out Productions (Escaping the NXIVM Cult: A Mother's Fight to Save Her Daughter) serves as executive producer. Michael Nankin (Van Helsing) directs from a script written by Barbara Marshall (The Bad Seed).

As part of Lifetime's Stop Violence Against Women campaign, a PSA will run following the movie's debut, driving viewers to resources on domestic abuse, crisis help lines and other valuable information.





Related Articles View More TV Stories