Lifetime Greenlights New Relationship Docuseries BATTLEFIELD OF LOVE

Lifetime expands its successful relationship content by ordering eight episodes of provocative new series, Battlefield of Love. The most popular search on dating apps is for active duty military members, proving there really is something special about soldiers. This new docuseries focuses on members of the military who have fallen in love with civilians that they've met online. Most of these relationships began when the soldiers were on active duty and the couples have yet to meet in person.

"Battlefield of Love is another authentic offering in our core relationship genre," said Gena McCarthy, EVP and Head of Lifetime Unscripted. "This dating phenomenon really happens, and the series blends aspects of ARMY WIVES with Married at First Sight, with incredibly high stakes and a legitimate ticking clock."

The series follows nine diverse military couples on their journey for love across continents, war zones, cultural divides, and family objections as they test their digital love while the soldier is on leave. Will their online feelings stay real when they meet in person - will their passions and goals still align? The series will capture a range of "firsts" from first kiss to first meal to first time meeting family and friends. As the couples live together for the first time, they must decide if they want to continue their romantic relationships leading to engagements and possibly marriage, or walk away forever.

Battlefield of Love is produced for Lifetime by Matador Content. Jay Peterson, Todd Lubin and Pam LaLima are executive producers. Shura Davison and Gena McCarthy executive produce for Lifetime.





