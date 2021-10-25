Lifetime Achievement Award Nominations Announced for The 9th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards

The Lifetime Achievement Award nominations were announced for the 9th Annual Make-Up Artists & Hair Stylists Guild Awards (MUAHS, IATSE Local 706), presented by HASK® Beauty. The Awards Gala will return to a live ceremony on Saturday, February 19, 2022, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel and will also be presented on a digital platform streamed to a worldwide and inclusive audience.

The MUAHS Lifetime Achievement Award is given to one make-up artist and one hair stylist for an extraordinary spectrum of acclaimed work, exceptional contributions to the motion picture arts and sciences, or outstanding service to their union or the entertainment industry. Winners will be honored at the MUAHS gala on Saturday, February 19, 2022.

MUAHS "Behind the Slate" panels of the 2022 Lifetime Achievement nominees are now available exploring the achievements, challenges, and creativity of the nominees. The panels are welcomed by Oscar®-winning Hair Stylist Gail Ryan (Dancing with the Stars, Golden Globe Awards, Little Mermaid Live!). Oscar-winning Make-up artist Ve Neill (Pirates of the Caribbean: At World's End Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the black Pearl, Edward Scissorhands) interviews the make-up nominees, sponsored by Make Up For Ever. Oscar-nominated hair stylist Barbara Lorenz (La La Land, Terminator: Dark Fate, Big Little Lies) interviews the hair stylist nominees in a panel sponsored by HASK Beauty. The MUAHS "Behind the Slate" panels are produced by Dan Evans, IngleDodd Media.

The Make-Up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild (IATSE, Local 706) was chartered in November 1937. Today, their diverse membership includes over 2,300 artisans in the entertainment industry worldwide. Local 706 members are make-up artists and hair stylists who have created the looks for Hollywood's most memorable characters and stars of stage, screen, television and now the Internet.

The wide-ranging domains of these artists include feature films and television, commercials; "live" network television, all types of theatrical productions and Disneyland theme parks. Local 706 Members have created notable characters competing for Academy Awards®, Primetime Emmys®, Daytime Emmys®, Saturn Awards®, BAFTA Awards®, and many other honors for make-up and hair styling artistry including their own Make-up Artists and Hair Stylists Guild Awards. The Local 706 Guild publishes The Artisan, a glossy quarterly magazine, and provides panels, workshops and training both for members and others interested in the field to foster a spirit of innovation in the craft.