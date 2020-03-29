'Hook' Actor Ryan J Francis Signs With Citizen Skull Productions Management

Citizen Skull Productions Management (CSP Management) signs actor Ryan J Francis, who is known for his role in Steven Spielberg's Peter Pan spin-off "Hook" as young Peter Pan. He's also known for his six-year series regular role on NBC's "Sisters" as Trevor Whitsig. Ryan can currently be seen in the Lionsgate film "Hell on the Border" with Ron Perlman, Frank Grillo, and David Gyasi on most digital platforms, and he just wrapped the lead role in the indie horror "Stay Out Of The F**king Attic" for Top Dead Center Films. Ryan also recently wrote, directed, and produced the cannabis comedy pilot "Green Valley," starring Robert Palmer Watkins, Randy Wayne, Jessika Van, Donna D'Errico, and Michael Dudikoff.





Ryan J Francis says: "I've spent the last ten years focusing on writing and directing. After working on Hell on the Border I really caught the acting bug again. What really excited me about meeting with Mark and the team over at CSP was their eagerness to represent me across the board."





"We're very excited to now be working with Ryan. Because of his eclectic and exceptional blend of talent on all fronts - directing, writing and acting, he is an ideal fit for Citizen Skull. We look forward to a very fruitful partnership." says Citizen Skull's Mark Myers.

Ryan J Francis has spent over 35 years in entertainment. To date, he has over 41 IMDb credits from studio projects and independent films in addition to his television work. Ryan also holds over thirteen producer and director credits. He has appeared in over 100 national commercials for Fortune 500 companies, including Subaru, Coors Lite, and Twix. Ryan's voice can also be heard on the radio and television for McDonald's, Chevrolet, Taco Bell, as well as promo spots for The CW and CBS.

CSP Management will be representing Ryan J Francis across the board as a writer, director, producer, and actor.



* Photographer credit - Moshe Baraka





