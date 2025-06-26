Leo Woodall Joins Cast of Netflix's VLADIMIR Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Netflix has announced that actor Leo Woodall (One Day, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy) is the latest to join the cast of Vladimir, a new limited series adapted from Julia May Jonas’s acclaimed novel.

Based on the acclaimed book by Julia May Jonas, Woodall will play the titular role of Vladimir in the series, joining the previously announced Rachel Weisz, who will star and executive produce.

As a woman’s life unravels, she becomes obsessed with her captivating new colleague. Full of sexy secrets, dark humor, and complex characters, Vladimir is about what happens when a woman goes hell-bent to turn her fantasies into reality.

Original writer Jonas serves as the writer, creator, and executive producer of the show. Other executive producers include Sharon Horgan, Stacy Greenberg and Kira Carstensen (Merman), Jason Winer & Jon Radler (Small Dog Picture Company), Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini

Photo credit: Jennifer McCord/For The Times

