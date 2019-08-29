Lena Waithe's Showtime Series Casts Lead Roles, Including Tony Winner Tonya Pinkins

Variety reports that actor, writer, and showrunner Lena Waithe's Showtime series "How to Make Love to a Black Woman (Who May Be Working Through Some Sh*t)" has cast several of its leading roles.

Tony winner Tonya Pinkins, actor Mario Van Peebles, and newcomer Amandla Jahava were all announced as members of the cast.

"How to Make Love to a Black Woman" is a half-hour comedy anthology series which tells stories "about connection and rejection that explore our most harrowing - and harrowingly comic - sexual secrets," according to Showtime.

Van Peebles plays Sam, a kind stranger who connects with Rashida (Jahava), a young woman confronting an unexpected loss. Pinkins plays Rashida's mother, Florence, who is keeping a secret from her daughter.

Pinkins won a Tony Award for her performance in "Jelly's Last Jam." She's been nominated two other times--for "Caroline, or Change" and "Play On!"

Read the original story on Variety.





Related Articles View More TV Stories