Lena Headey, Awkwafina Join Voice Cast of THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE

Netflix has announced additional voice cast joining "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," the epic prequel series to the beloved 1982 Jim Henson film "The Dark Crystal." Newly announced voice cast include:

Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) as Maudra Fara

Benedict Wong (Avengers: Endgame) as The General

Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as The Collector

Sigourney Weaver as The Myth-Speaker

Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and The Wasp) as Naia

Dave Goelz (The Dark Crystal) as Baffi, a Fizzgig

Previously announced voice cast are noted below, linked now with images of the characters they'll voice.

The Gelfling:

Taron Egerton (Kingsman) as Rian

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) as Brea

Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) as Deet

Caitriona Balfe (Outlander) as Tavra

Helena Bonham Carter (The King's Speech) as All-Maudra

Harris Dickinson (forthcoming Maleficent 2) as Gurjin

Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) as Onica

Eddie Izzard (Ocean's Thirteen) as Cadia

Theo James (The Divergent Series) as Rek'yr

Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) as Librarian

Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery) as Kylan

Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Cloverfield Paradox) as Seladon

Mark Strong (Kingsman) as Ordon

Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider) as Mira

The Skeksis & Mystics:

Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song Trilogy) as The Gourmand

Mark Hamill (Child's Play, Star Wars) as The Scientist

Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones) as The Hunter

Jason Isaacs (The OA) as The Emperor

Keegan-Michael Key (Toy Story 4) as The Ritual Master

Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (True Detective) as The Archer

Simon Pegg (Mission Impossible) as The Chamberlain

Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine Nine) as The Heretic

Aughra will be voiced by:

Aughra - Donna Kimball (The Happytime Murders)

Additional characters will also be voiced by their puppeteers from the production, including:

Alice Dinnean as The Ornamentalist

Louise Gold as Maudra Argot

Neil Sterenberg as The Scroll-Keeper

Victor Yerrid as Hup

Additionally, Dinnean, Beccy Henderson and Sterenberg are the puppeteers for lead characters Brea, Deet, and Rian, respectively. Core puppeteers for the production also include Warrick Brownlow-Pike, Dave Chapman, Kevin Clash, Damian Farrell, Helena Smee, Kat Smee, and Olly Taylor.

Based on The Dark Crystal, Jim Henson's groundbreaking 1982 feature film, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a new story, set many years before the events of the movie, and realized using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects. The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.

"I am so grateful to this dedicated and gifted ensemble who has so beautifully voiced the characters performed by our puppeteers. Gathering such highly skilled performers was only possible because of their love and respect for Jim Henson's work and his ongoing legacy," said Louis Leterrier, Director and Executive Producer for the series.





