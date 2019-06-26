Lena Headey, Awkwafina Join Voice Cast of THE DARK CRYSTAL: AGE OF RESISTANCE
Netflix has announced additional voice cast joining "The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance," the epic prequel series to the beloved 1982 Jim Henson film "The Dark Crystal." Newly announced voice cast include:
Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) as Maudra Fara
Benedict Wong (Avengers: Endgame) as The General
Awkwafina (Crazy Rich Asians) as The Collector
Sigourney Weaver as The Myth-Speaker
Hannah John-Kamen (Ant-Man and The Wasp) as Naia
Dave Goelz (The Dark Crystal) as Baffi, a Fizzgig
Previously announced voice cast are noted below, linked now with images of the characters they'll voice.
The Gelfling:
Taron Egerton (Kingsman) as Rian (Image)
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Witch) as Brea (Image)
Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones) as Deet
Caitriona Balfe (Outlander) as Tavra
Helena Bonham Carter (The King's Speech) as All-Maudra
Harris Dickinson (forthcoming Maleficent 2) as Gurjin
Natalie Dormer (Game of Thrones) as Onica
Eddie Izzard (Ocean's Thirteen) as Cadia
Theo James (The Divergent Series) as Rek'yr
Toby Jones (Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy) as Librarian
Shazad Latif (Star Trek: Discovery) as Kylan
Gugu Mbatha-Raw (The Cloverfield Paradox) as Seladon
Mark Strong (Kingsman) as Ordon
Alicia Vikander (Tomb Raider) as Mira
The Skeksis & Mystics:
Harvey Fierstein (Torch Song Trilogy) as The Gourmand
Mark Hamill (Child's Play, Star Wars) as The Scientist
Ralph Ineson (Game of Thrones) as The Hunter
Jason Isaacs (The OA) as The Emperor
Keegan-Michael Key (Toy Story 4) as The Ritual Master
Ólafur Darri Ólafsson (True Detective) as The Archer
Simon Pegg (Mission Impossible) as The Chamberlain
Andy Samberg (Brooklyn Nine Nine) as The Heretic
Aughra will be voiced by:
Aughra - Donna Kimball (The Happytime Murders)
Additional characters will also be voiced by their puppeteers from the production, including:
Alice Dinnean as The Ornamentalist
Louise Gold as Maudra Argot
Neil Sterenberg as The Scroll-Keeper
Victor Yerrid as Hup
Additionally, Dinnean, Beccy Henderson and Sterenberg are the puppeteers for lead characters Brea, Deet, and Rian, respectively. Core puppeteers for the production also include Warrick Brownlow-Pike, Dave Chapman, Kevin Clash, Damian Farrell, Helena Smee, Kat Smee, and Olly Taylor.
Based on The Dark Crystal, Jim Henson's groundbreaking 1982 feature film, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance tells a new story, set many years before the events of the movie, and realized using classic puppetry with cutting edge visual effects. The world of Thra is dying. The Crystal of Truth is at the heart of Thra, a source of untold power. But it is damaged, corrupted by the evil Skeksis, and a sickness spreads across the land. When three Gelfling uncover the horrific truth behind the power of the Skeksis, an adventure unfolds as the fires of rebellion are lit and an epic battle for the planet begins.
"I am so grateful to this dedicated and gifted ensemble who has so beautifully voiced the characters performed by our puppeteers. Gathering such highly skilled performers was only possible because of their love and respect for Jim Henson's work and his ongoing legacy," said Louis Leterrier, Director and Executive Producer for the series.