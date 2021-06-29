Law&Crime Launches on YouTube TV Today

Law&Crime, the leading legal and true crime network is now available on YouTube TV as an optional add-on service. YouTube TV is a top live television streaming service with more than 3 million subscribers.

Law&Crime features multiple live trials daily along with expert legal analysis and commentary. The network is in the midst of daily live coverage of the murder trial of real estate heir Robert Durst and last week was live onsite with full coverage of the Derek Chauvin sentencing. The network also hosts a robust and expanding roster of original programming, most recently the launch of THE WEEKLY series "Coptales'' with Sgt. Sean "Sticks" Larkin.

"Viewers immerse themselves in trial coverage and crime stories and we're looking forward to bringing our unique brand of programming to the YouTube TV platform," said Alex Kopacz, Head of Content Distribution & Licensing at Law&Crime. "The network's availability for YouTube TV members will further accelerate our global reach"

YouTube TV is a subscription streaming service that lets you watch live and on-demand TV from 85+ top channels through a simple and award-winning experience. It offers live & local sports, news, shows, movies, and more, and can be watched on any screen (phone, tablet, TV, computer). Membership comes with free unlimited cloud DVR storage space to record all your favorites, personalized watch recommendations, and a family plan with 6 accounts per household so the whole family can enjoy. Law&Crime is available for YouTube TV members for $1.99/month.