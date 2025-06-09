Laufey, Gloria Estefan, & More Set for GOOD MORNING AMERICA's 2025 Summer Concert Series

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The 2025 “Good Morning America” Summer Concert Series, sponsored by Massage Envy, will kick off on Thursday, June 12, with a special performance by pop legends New Kids on the Block — the last concert inside the iconic “GMA” Times Square studio.

On Friday, July 18, rapper BIA and multiplatinum selling artist G-Eazy will each perform their hits live in Indianapolis ahead of the WNBA All-Star game. Additional powerhouse acts joining throughout the summer at the new “Good Morning America” downtown studio include country superstar Dierks Bentley, eight-time GRAMMY® Award winner Gloria Estefan, multiplatinum rock superstars Good Charlotte, Icelandic Chinese GRAMMY Award-winning composer and artist Laufey, Latin GRAMMY-nominated Colombian artist Manuel Turizo, and multiplatinum R&B trailblazer and actress Teyana Taylor.

All performances will air during the “Good Morning America” broadcast (7:00 to 9:00 a.m. EDT). Take a look at the lineup and dates below.

2025 Summer Concert Series Lineup:

June 12 – New Kids on the Block (#NKOTBonGMA)

July 18 – BIA and G-Eazy (#BIAonGMA and #GEazyOnGMA)

Aug. 1 – Manuel Turizo (#ManuelTurizoOnGMA)

Aug. 8 – Good Charlotte (#GoodCharlotteOnGMA)

Aug. 15 – Laufey (#LaufeyOnGMA)

Aug. 22 – Gloria Estefan (#GloriaEstefanOnGMA)

Aug. 27 – Dierks Bentley (#DierksBentleyOnGMA)

Aug. 29 – Teyana Taylor (#TeyanaTaylorOnGMA)

About “Good Morning America”

The Emmy® Award-winning morning news program is anchored by Robin Roberts, George Stephanopoulos and Michael Strahan, and Ginger Zee is the chief meteorologist. The morning news program airs live Monday-Friday (7:00-9:00 a.m. EDT) on ABC. Simone Swink is the senior executive producer.

