Latin Reel Co-Presents QUEEN OF LAPA

Against the backdrop of political corruption and flagrant transphobia in Brazil, the late, great Luana Muniz-cabaret performer, activist, and sex worker since age 11-minced no words about the challenges in calling Lapa, Rio de Janeiro home. In her hostel, she provided a rare safe haven and a heavy dose of tough love for the next generation of trans sex workers.

Theodore Collatos and Carolina Monnerat beautifully honor Muniz's memory, the space she fostered for young trans women, and those following in her uncompromising footsteps. Along with profiling an unsung heroine, this fly-on-the-wall verité documentary humbly listens, sans judgement, to frank discussions of transfemme triumph and tragedy in Lapa's streets.

Get tickets here.





Related Articles View More TV Stories