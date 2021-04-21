Larkin Poe to Perform Star-Spangled Banner Tonight on FS1's NASCAR Race Hub

Larkin Poe, the GRAMMY® Award-nominated sister duo comprised of Atlanta-bred, Nashville-based multi-instrumentalists Rebecca and Megan Lovell, have unveiled a number of high-profile performances. The upcoming schedule begins with a remarkable rendition of "The Star-Spangled Banner" filmed live on a Nashville rooftop and set for broadcast on FS1's NASCAR Race Hub tonight, April 21, at 6:00 PM (EST), officially kicking off FOX Sports' coverage of NASCAR's Spring Tripleheader Weekend at Talladega Superspeedway (April 24-25).

This week has already seen Larkin Poe joining forces with Dierks Bentley for an unforgettable rendition of U2's "Pride (In the Name of Love)," performed live at Nashville's Station Inn for the 56th Academy of Country Music Awards. The performance - also featuring The War & Treaty, Ben Helson, and The Hawktail Band - is streaming now at YouTube.

The band will also be among the stars celebrating the legendary career of ZZ Top's Billy Gibbons at America Salutes You Presents: A Tribute To Billy Gibbons, a benefit concert supporting the military, veterans and first responder charities set for Sunday, May 16 at Nashville, TN's historic Grand Ole Opry. Limited tickets for the show - also featuring appearances from Brad Paisley, Dennis Quaid, Eric Church, Jimmie Vaughan, Lucinda Williams, Ronnie Milsap, Travis Tritt, and other surprise guests - are on sale now via the Grand Ole Opry HERE; the live audience will be at reduced capacity and socially distanced. All public donations raised by America Salutes You Presents A Tribute To Billy Gibbons will be made to non-profits including ThanksUSA, CreatiVets, the USO, First Responders Children's Foundation. Returning sponsors include: Walgreens, Verizon Media, Amazon, Medstar Health, KLOVE Media, The Center for Discovery, and The Davis Elkins Foundation, with more to be announced. For more information, please visit americasalutesyou.org.

Larkin Poe will return to the road next month for an eagerly anticipated run of live dates beginning with a special open-air, socially distant "Vertical Concert" appearance set for May 26 at Santa Cruz, CA's Dream Inn; reservations are available HERE. Additional scheduled dates include headline performances at the Memphis Zoo's Roar and Pour Tennessee Whiskey Trail (June 4) and Billings, MT's Magic City Blues (August 6), as well as the 20th-anniversary edition of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival, set to take place September 2-5 on the Bonnaroo Farm in Manchester, TN. Furthermore, Larkin Poe have rescheduled dates for their upcoming 2022 tours of Australia, Europe, and the United Kingdom. For updates, complete tour details, and ticket information, please visit www.larkinpoe.com.

Last year saw Larkin Poe ascended to #1 on an array of Billboard charts with their widely acclaimed fifth studio album, SELF MADE MAN, available now via the band's own Tricki-Woo Records. While a normal year might've seen Larkin Poe hitting the road, the Lovells instead found themselves at home, performing a number of "Home Sweet Home" livestream concerts and adding to their much-loved YouTube covers series. Inspired, Larkin Poe released their second full-length of 2020, KINDRED SPIRITS, a self-produced collection of stripped-back covers both classic and new, including songs by the Allman Brothers Band, Robert Johnson, Elton John, Post Malone, Ozzy Osbourne, and more. Building further off the strength of their popular YouTube presence, the band has now started LPTV, a livestreaming and video-on-demand platform. LPTV is a subscription service that offers multiple channels providing exclusive concerts and other original content.

Photo Credit: Jason Stoltz