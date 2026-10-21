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Lara Spencer Previews CMA's Dolly Parton Tribute Special

The ABC special brings together performers for a night built around Parton's music.

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Lara Spencer appeared on Good Morning America to give viewers a behind-the-scenes look at rehearsals for a CMA special honoring Dolly Parton, previewing what the broadcast's producers and performers have been preparing ahead of the show. Spencer's segment focused on the preparations underway for what was described as an emotional, star-studded tribute to Parton.

Spencer reported the segment as an ABC News correspondent for Good Morning America, where she has covered entertainment and lifestyle stories for the program.

The segment centered on rehearsal preparations for the CMA tribute, giving audiences an early glimpse of the broadcast before it aired. Spencer's report walked through the rehearsal process taking shape for the special ahead of its premiere.

The appearance kept its focus on the tribute itself, with Spencer detailing the scale of the production coming together to honor Parton's music.

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