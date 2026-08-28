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Sheryl Crow Performs 'If It Makes You Happy' On GMA Summer Concert Series

The performance marks Crow's latest appearance on the morning show's summer concert lineup.

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Sheryl Crow brought one of her signature hits to GOOD MORNING AMERICA, performing 'If It Makes You Happy' live as part of the show's Summer Concert Series. The performance gave viewers a chance to hear the veteran singer-songwriter deliver the track that has remained a staple of her catalog since its release.

Crow's appearance on the summer concert stage follows her recent visit to the GOOD MORNING AMERICA studio, where she spoke about paying tribute to Dolly Parton after the country legend's death in August. That segment gave Crow a platform to reflect on Parton's life and legacy from within the music industry.

This latest appearance shifted the focus back to Crow's own music, with the GMA Summer Concert Series providing the setting for a live rendition of one of her best-known songs. The series, sponsored by Norwegian Cruise Line, has served as a recurring showcase for musicians to perform on the program throughout the summer.

The performance offered a straightforward showcase of Crow's music rather than a sit-down conversation, putting the emphasis on her live vocals and the enduring popularity of 'If It Makes You Happy' with audiences tuning into the morning broadcast.

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