GMA POP NEWS: 'Dolly Parton Day' Set For Friday, Sept. 25
Sam Champion rounds up the day's buzziest pop culture stories on the morning show.
A day honoring Dolly Parton is set to take place this Friday, Sept. 25, according to a GOOD MORNING AMERICA Pop News segment delivered by correspondent Sam Champion. The announcement was one of several items Champion covered in the recurring news roundup, which also touched on viral moments from DANCING WITH THE STARS and a dog that stole the spotlight at its owners' wedding.
Champion's segment moved briskly through the day's lighter entertainment headlines, framing the Dolly Parton Day announcement as one of the standout items alongside coverage of Tuesday night's DANCING WITH THE STARS episode, which produced its own viral hits among viewers.
The segment also featured footage of a Sheepadoodle wearing a GoPro camera during its owners' wedding, capturing the dog's reactions throughout the ceremony in a clip that Champion highlighted as one of the day's feel-good stories.
The GOOD MORNING AMERICA broadcast has been tracking DANCING WITH THE STARS closely this season, having previously reported on two separate eliminations from the competition's current run as the show continues its weekly rounds.
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