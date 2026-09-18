Lakeshore Records Releases LIONESS Season 3 Soundtrack
Andrew Lockington composed the score for the Paramount+ series starring Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman.
Lakeshore Records has released the soundtrack for Season 3 of LIONESS, available September 18. The album features music composed by Andrew Lockington and can be streamed at https://orcd.co/lioness3. Season 3 of LIONESS is currently streaming on Paramount+.
About Lioness Season 3
In Season Three, hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide. Joe (Saldaña) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn't, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Westfield (Michael Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life.
In addition to Saldaña and Kidman, Lioness stars Oscar winner Morgan Freeman, Emmy nominee Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Genesis Rodriguez, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Hannah Love Lanier and Ian Bohen.
Lioness is executive produced by Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski and Keith Cox.
Tracklist
01. A Different Breed
02. Rush
03. Five Steps
04. Dogs - Andrew Lockington, Taylor Sheridan
05. Honeypot
06. Ideology
07. Savage
08. Molotov
09. District
10. Torture The Truth
11. Family Meeting
12. Probably Nothing
13. Fallout
14. What They Deserve
15. Redemption
16. Bird Of Prey
17. Drop Him At The Embassy
18. Forsaken
19. Awakening
About Andrew Lockington
Composer Andrew Lockington is best known for his epic scores to Warner Brothers blockbusters San Andreas, Rampage and Journey to the Mysterious Island, which together surpassed one billion dollars at the box office.
Whether it's a studio action film or an indie festival film, Andrew's music demonstrates his approach to scoring each project in a unique way by finding a musical language to communicate the relationships and elements of the story that visuals cannot. Andrew's commitment to pushing the boundaries of film scoring has inspired him to record in places such as the jungles of Papua New Guinea, the tropics of Costa Rica, an ancient temple in Northern Japan, a volcano in Polynesia, and an abandoned subway station beneath central London.
Among Andrew's many film credits are the Golden Globe nominated Frankie and Alice starring Halle Berry, Peter Chelsom's The Space Between Us starring Gary Oldman, Fox's Percy Jackson: Sea of Monsters, Newline's Journey to the Center of the Earth, the Tom Hanks produced City of Ember, Lone Scherfig's Berlin Film Festival Opener The Kindness of Strangers and Richie Mehta's Delhi Crime, (which went on to win Best Drama Series at the International Emmy Awards in 2020.)
His recent projects include the epic Sci-Fi feature Atlas starring Jennifer Lopez with longtime collaborator director Brad Peyton, as well as several projects with writer/producer/director Taylor Sheridan including Mayor of Kingstown starring Jeremy Renner, Special Ops: Lioness season 2 starring Zoe Saldana, Nicole Kidman and Morgan Freeman and Landman starring Billy Bob Thornton, Jon Hamm and Demi Moore out November 17.
In addition to writing scores, Andrew is the composer of the STX and Flynn Picture Co logos, and has written and performed multiple songs for film including Stalking Stars, featured in Ben Affleck's Oscar winner Argo and Move On, featured in Chris Evans' directorial debut Before We Go.
Andrew's scores have been recognized by various groups, resulting in seven BMI Film & TV Awards, eighteen SOCAN Awards and nominations from the World Soundtrack Awards, Canadian Screen Awards, International Film Music Critics Awards and more.
Andrew currently divides his time between Los Angeles and his hometown of Toronto, Canada, where he resides with his wife and three children.
About Lakeshore Records
Lakeshore Records is a GRAMMY-winning record label, and the soundtrack arm of the Cutting Edge Group. Lakeshore Records is the global independent leader in top line soundtrack album releases, including such popular, critically acclaimed and classic soundtracks as Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Fallout, John Wick, Whiplash, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, Drive, Severance, Cyberpunk 2077 / Edgerunners, Star Trek: Picard, Bojack Horseman, The Walking Dead, Napoleon Dynamite, Red Dead Redemption 2, Masters of the Universe, The Vampire Lestat, the Grammy-winning Assassin's Creed Valhalla: Dawn of Ragnarok, the Academy Award nominated Lady Bird and Academy Award winners Moonlight, Little Miss Sunshine, American Factory, If Beale Street Could Talk, The Hurt Locker and many, many more.
For more information, visit www.lakeshorerecords.com.
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...