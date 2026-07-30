Photos: LIONESS Season 3 Cast to Celebrate NYC Premiere Screening

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Paramount+ and Vanity Fair hosted a red carpet screening event for LIONESS Season Three at the SVA Theater in New York City on Wednesday, July 29. The cast in attendance included Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Jill Wagner, Laysla De Oliveira, Michael Kelly, Dave Annable, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Austin Hébert, Hannah Love Lanier, Jonah Wharton, Ian Bohen, Thad Luckinbill, Elizaveta Neretin, Celestina Harris and Matt Gerald, alongside executive producers David Glasser, Michael Friedman, Ron Burkle and David Lemanowicz and Paramount+ executives Cindy Holland, Jane Wiseman and Dana Goldberg.

Other attendees included 101 Studios CEO and Executive Producer David Glasser, Executive Producer and Director Michael Friedman, Executive Producer Ron Burkle and Executive Producer David Lemanowicz.

Also on hand were Paramount+ Chair of Direct-to-Consumer Cindy Holland, EVP, Head of Originals Jane Wiseman and Co-Chair of Paramount Pictures and Chair of Paramount Television Studios Dana Goldberg.

Season Three

Premieres August 2, 2026 on Paramount+

Starring | Oscar Winner Zoe Saldaña, Oscar Winner Morgan Freeman, Emmy Nominee Michael Kelly, Laysla De Oliveira, Dave Annable, Jill Wagner, LaMonica Garrett, James Jordan, Genesis Rodriguez, Austin Hébert, Jonah Wharton, Thad Luckinbill, Hannah Love Lanier, Ian Bohen and Oscar Winner Nicole Kidman

Executive Produced By | Taylor Sheridan, David C. Glasser, Zoe Saldaña, Nicole Kidman, Ron Burkle, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, Michael Friedman, Jill Wagner, David Lemanowicz, Geyer Kosinski and Keith Cox.

Produced By | Paramount Television Studios and 101 Studios

Created by | Taylor Sheridan

Synopsis | In Season Three, from creator and writer Taylor Sheridan, hidden networks, foreign operatives, and personal betrayals collide, Joe (Saldaña) walks the line between duty and home as unseen forces circle her world. Patterns appear where they shouldn't, names vanish, and paths rearrange. Guided by Kaitlyn (Kidman) and Westfield (Kelly), Joe confronts enemies operating in the shadows, leaving her to reckon with a war that now reaches into every part of her life.

Photo Credit: Kristina Bumpfrey for Paramount+

Ahead of the screening, Saldaña, Kidman, Wagner and De Oliveira took part in a Q&A, and guests later gathered for an afterparty at Faena New York featuring show-themed cocktails. LIONESS Season Three, created by Taylor Sheridan, is set to premiere August 2 on Paramount+. The season's final trailer previewed the hidden networks and personal betrayals awaiting Saldaña's Joe.



Photo Credit: Kristina Bumpfrey for Paramount+

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