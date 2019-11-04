La Forge QuÃ©bec CinÃ©ma Calls for Nominations

Québec Cinéma is launching a call for nominations for its brand-new mentorship program created to support emerging artists - La Forge Québec Cinema. Presented by Netflix, La Forge consists of a series of activities covering the entire creative filmmaking process through its many forms of writing, including script, images, editing and sound. La Forge will bring together 12 emerging artists to immerse themselves in the development of their feature film project. Different working sessions will be offered to participants, some dedicated to the creation and development of projects, others to deepen their knowledge of industry standards and practices. Renowned guests will present masterclasses and take part in exchange and networking activities with the participants. Three mentors in residence, the producer Stéphanie Morissette - La Maison de prod (Les Affamés) and the producers Sylvain Corbeil - Métafilms (Jeune Juliette) and Galilee Marion - L'Unité centrale (Genèse), will accompany the participants throughout this process.

"Mentoring emerging artists has been at the heart of our mission since our beginning. This program allows us to offer a unique learning and creative experience with the best in the Quebec film industry. The name La Forge is very representative of our cinematography, the hard work of creating a film - it is a place where teamwork and creativity make it possible to collectively work on the production of a feature film. By creating, we become creative!" said Ségolène Roederer, Executive Director of Québec Cinéma.

FIRST EDITION OF THE PROGRAM

La Forge consists of three stages: a five-day residency, a two-day workshop and an active participation in Rendez-vous Pro as part of the Rendez-vous Québec Cinéma (RVQC), in Montreal, including a project pitch.

THE RESIDENCY | FEBRUARY 10-14, 2020 | SAINT-PAULIN

The residency will take place at Baluchon Eco-resort, an eco-responsible establishment of the Mauricie region, rated four Clés vertes as part of the Clés vertes eco-rating program. The 12 participants and three mentors will be invited during these five days to work in immersion. They will receive daily visits from several Quebec film industry professionals who will offer exclusive masterclasses.

THE WORKSHOP | MARCH 2-3, 2020 | MONTREAL

Candidates will have 2 days, with mentor support, to refine their pitch for the RVQC 2020 Rendez-vous Pro.

THE RENDEZ-VOUS PRO | MARCH 4 TO 6, 2020 | MONTREAL

La Forge graduates will have a personalized experience at the heart of the Rendez-vous Pro. They will participate in a special pitch event in front of a panel bringing together important players in Quebec film production. A cash bursary of $ 5,000 will be awarded at the end of this creative process.

"La Forge workshops will focus on exchanges around fiction projects. We want to bring out the participants and facilitate their connection with established personalities in the film industry. Cinema is about being surrounded by a creative family and being part of a whole community: La Forge will be a gateway," said Pierre-Mathieu Fortin, Director of La Forge Québec Cinéma.

THE CALL FOR NOMINATIONS IS LAUNCHED

The call for nominations for this first edition of La Forge Québec Cinema has officially launched. The deadline to register is November 25, 2019.

Each feature film project must be presented by a duo of creators. Six projects will be selected, supported by six tandems, totaling 12 participants. In order to reflect the great diversity of talent behind a fiction film, project-carrying duos can be formed in many ways. For example: a screenwriter and a director; a director and a director of photography; a director and an artistic director, a scriptwriter and an editor, etc. The participants will have to come from the following professions: scriptwriters, directors, directors of photography, sound designers, editors, artistic directors. The pre-selection of candidates will be made by a committee of programmers from the Quebec Cinema team. The final selection will be made by a committee composed of professionals from the Quebec film community, supported by Québec Cinéma. In keeping with its values of equality and diversity, the organization encourages the participation of women, members of cultural and Indigenous communities. Projects submitted must not have previously been the subject of an agreement with a producer.

The regulations for the 2020 edition of La Forge Québec Cinema are available on quebeccinema.ca.

Artists wishing to submit their application for La Forge Québec Cinema must register via the online registration form.





Related Articles View More TV Stories