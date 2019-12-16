LUCY IN THE SKY Hits Digital on December 17

From Twentieth Century FOX Home Entertainment comes Noah Hawley's feature directorial debut, LUCY IN THE SKY, arriving on Digital December 17.

Natalie Portman and Jon Hamm star in this captivating drama inspired by true events ripped from the headlines. After star astronaut Lucy Cola (Portman) earns a coveted spot on a NASA mission, she's moved by the transcendence of being in space. But when she returns to Earth, her everyday life feels too small. Soon, she engages in a reckless love triangle that threatens her career and her sanity.

The LUCY IN THE SKY Digital release is packed with bonus materials, including four deleted scenes, as well as four making-of featurettes.

LUCY IN THE SKY Digital HD Bonus Features:

Deleted Scenes: "Lucy Teaches" "Mark Takes Lucy to the Roof" "Lucy Leaves Erin in the Simulator" "Lucy and Iris Get Pulled Over"

Director's Journey

Creating Magical Realism

Making Space

Lucy Cola





