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LOVE LANGUAGE to Arrive in Theaters and on Digital With Chloë Grace Moretz

The film stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Manny Jacinto, Anthony Ramos, Isabel May, Lukas Gage, Billie Lourd, and Chloe Fineman.

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LOVE LANGUAGE to Arrive in Theaters and on Digital With Chloë Grace Moretz

LOVE LANGUAGE, written and directed by Joey Power, will arrive in select theaters and on digital/VOD starting Friday, October 23.

The film is produced by Bert Hamelinck, Allison Hironaka, Ari Lubet, Colin Jost, and Jeff Grosvenor. It stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Manny Jacinto, Isabel May, Lukas Gage, Billie Lourd, Chloe Fineman, and Anthony Ramos.

Following a failed engagement, aspiring author Louisa 'Lou' Klaussner (Chloë Grace Moretz) falls into a side hustle writing wedding vows for other people. Just as the charming serial dater Dash (Anthony Ramos) starts to show interest in Lou, she reconnects with her college best friend and long-time crush Warren (Manny Jacinto). She is shocked to learn that Warren is the fiancé of Olivia (Isabel May), one of Lou's wedding vow clients… putting Lou in the middle of a complicated love-rectangle.

The film is rated N/A and runs 104 minutes.

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