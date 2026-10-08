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LOVE LANGUAGE Official Trailer Starring Chloë Grace Moretz

The film stars Chloë Grace Moretz, Manny Jacinto, Anthony Ramos, Isabel May, and Billie Lourd.

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LOVE LANGUAGE Official Trailer Starring Chloë Grace Moretz

LOVE LANGUAGE, written and directed by Joey Power, will be in select theaters and on digital/VOD starting Friday, October 23.

Following a failed engagement, aspiring author Louisa 'Lou' Klaussner (Chloë Grace Moretz) falls into a side hustle writing wedding vows for other people. Just as the charming serial dater Dash (Anthony Ramos) starts to show interest in Lou, she reconnects with her college best friend and long-time crush Warren (Manny Jacinto). She is shocked to learn that Warren is the fiancé of Olivia (Isabel May), one of Lou's wedding vow clients, putting Lou in the middle of a complicated love-rectangle.

The film is produced by Bert Hamelinck, Allison Hironaka, Ari Lubet, Colin Jost, and Jeff Grosvenor. The cast includes Chloë Grace Moretz, Manny Jacinto, Isabel May, Lukas Gage, Billie Lourd, Chloe Fineman, and Anthony Ramos.

The film is rated N/A and runs 104 minutes.

Credits

Written and Directed by: Joey Power

Produced by: Bert Hamelinck, Allison Hironaka, Ari Lubet, Colin Jost, and Jeff Grosvenor

Starring: Chloë Grace Moretz, Manny Jacinto, Isabel May, Lukas Gage, Billie Lourd, Chloe Fineman, and Anthony Ramos

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