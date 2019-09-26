LONG WEEKEND Taps Finn Wittrock, Zoe Chao to Star

Variety reports that upcoming romance drama "Long Weekend" has cast Finn Wittrock and Zoe Chao in the leading roles.

Steve Basilone directs and penned the script. Damon Wayans, Jr., Casey Wilson, Wendy McLendon-Covey and Jim Rash round out the rest of the cast.

Wittrock plays a struggling writer, with Chao as an enigmatic woman who suddenly enters his life. Wayans Jr. and Wilson play his best friends, while McLendon-Covey is his landlord, and Rash is his new boss.

Wittrock will star in Judy Garland biopic "Judy" as Garland's fifth and final husband. He has been nominated for Emmys for "American Horror Story" and "American Crime Story." He starred on Broadway in "The Glass Menagerie" and "Death of a Salesman." Chao starred in "Strangers" on Facebook Watch.

Read the original story on Variety.





